- Ripple price eyes recovery alongside Bitcoin and altcoins as the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged.
- In the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit, a ruling is expected in 2024, the window for an appeal extends into 2025.
- XRP price eyes rally to $0.7430, a level previously hit in mid-November 2023.
The US Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged in the December 13 Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) policy meeting. With further interest rate hikes off the table, crypto market participants have reason to expect a rally in Bitcoin and altcoins.
In the past 24 hours, prices of Bitcoin and altcoins, including XRP, have observed gains. XRP price climbed to $0.6237 on Thursday.
Daily Digest Market Movers: FOMC policy meeting conclusion likely catalyst for gains in XRP
- The FOMC meeting on Wednesday concluded with policymakers keeping interest rates unchanged. The target rate for the federal funds rate is 5.25% to 5.50%.
- With further interest rate hikes off the table, crypto market participants are bullish on Bitcoin, altcoin price recoveries.
- Bitcoin price made a comeback above $42,700 in response to the FOMC meeting and XRP price rallied to $0.6332, on Wednesday.
- The SEC v. Ripple lawsuit is likely to culminate in a settlement in 2024. If there is no settlement, an outcome is expected next year with the appeals window open for the regulator until 2025.
- Judge Analisa Torres’ July 13 ruling proved to be a partial victory for the cross-border payment remittance firm.
- XRP holders expect a favorable outcome in the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit next year.
- Lgal expert and attorney, John Deaton, believes a settlement of nearly $20 million is likely.
- XRP holders have a bullish outcome on the lawsuit ruling since the regulator chose to drop its case against Ripple’s executives Brad Garlinghouse and Christian Larsen.
Technical Analysis: XRP price eyes comeback to $0.74
XRP price recovered from its recent pullback alongside other altcoins in response to the FOMC meeting. XRP price is currently in an uptrend that started in mid-October 2023. The altcoin is likely to continue rallying towards its $0.7430 target, 61.8% Fib level of the decline from its July 13 top of $0.9403 to August 17 bottom of $0.4237.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
A daily candlestick close below the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.6129 could invalidate the bullish thesis. In the event of a decline in XRP price, the downside target is the 200-day EMA at $0.5602.
Ripple FAQs
What is Ripple?
Ripple is a payments company that specializes in cross-border remittance. The company does this by leveraging blockchain technology. RippleNet is a network used for payments transfer created by Ripple Labs Inc. and is open to financial institutions worldwide. The company also leverages the XRP token.
What is XRP?
XRP is the native token of the decentralized blockchain XRPLedger. The token is used by Ripple Labs to facilitate transactions on the XRPLedger, helping financial institutions transfer value in a borderless manner. XRP therefore facilitates trustless and instant payments on the XRPLedger chain, helping financial firms save on the cost of transacting worldwide.
What is XRPL?
XRPLedger is based on a distributed ledger technology and the blockchain using XRP to power transactions. The ledger is different from other blockchains as it has a built-in inflammatory protocol that helps fight spam and distributed denial-of-service (DDOS) attacks. The XRPL is maintained by a peer-to-peer network known as the global XRP Ledger community.
What blockchain technology does XRP use?
XRP uses the interledger standard. This is a blockchain protocol that aids payments across different networks. For instance, XRP’s blockchain can connect the ledgers of two or more banks. This effectively removes intermediaries and the need for centralization in the system. XRP acts as the native token of the XRPLedger blockchain engineered by Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto and David Schwartz.
