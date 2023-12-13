XRP price resists decline to $0.55 as Ripple holders grow wary of final push in US crypto legislation

- XRP price is likely to decline to the imbalance zone at $0.55, before a rebound in the altcoin.
- Pro-XRP attorney John Deaton slammed US Senator Elizabeth Warren’s crypto bill.
- Ripple is battling selling pressure amidst regulatory headwinds, lawsuit settlement with the SEC remains elusive.
US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data release for November has revealed an increase of 0.3% in inflation, month-on-month and the annual inflation rate is 3.1%. The CPI report and the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on Wednesday make for volatile Bitcoin and altcoin prices.
XRP price sustained above $0.60, the altcoin is resisting a drop to the imbalance zone at $0.55. A decline to the imbalance zone would mark a 7% drop in XRP price. As crypto legislation in the US enters final stages, XRP price resists further drop.
Also read: Bitcoin price spikes to $42,000 in response to November US CPI data release
Daily Digest Market Movers: US gears up for crypto legislation, Crypto bill causes a stir
- US Senator Elizabeth Warren has proposed a bill that requires crypto investors to disclose where their crypto assets are located and the maximum value of assets held.
- Sen Warren’s bill has caused a stir among market participants, and pro-XRP attorney John Deaton slammed the legislator for her stance on crypto.
- The crypto bill is supported by a coalition within the Banking Committee. Sen Warren’s bill calls for an increase in oversight and crypto regulation, while citing associated risks like terror financing.
- Sen Warren is of the opinion that cryptocurrencies are an avenue for criminal activities and need to be regulated within a framework to mitigate associated risks.
- Attorney Deaton argues that the bill is a significant one as nine US senators have joined Sen Warren and considers the legislator, “the single biggest threat to crypto in the US.”
- Ripple supporters and XRP holders are awaiting the next steps in the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit. A settlement is likely elusive, the remedies related discovery phase of the lawsuit ends in February 2024.
Technical Analysis: XRP price resists decline to $0.55
XRP price suffered a decline from its November 14 top of $0.7495 to $0.6072, at the time of writing. The altcoin is currently above its 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of $0.5593. XRP price dropped below its 10- and 50-day EMAs.
In the event of a continued decline in XRP price, the altcoin could post a recovery from the $0.55 level, close to the imbalance zone between $0.5615 and $0.5631. Once the gap is filled, XRP price is likely to resume its upward trend.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
A daily candlestick close below $0.55 could invalidate the thesis of recovery in XRP price.
Ripple FAQs
What is Ripple?
Ripple is a payments company that specializes in cross-border remittance. The company does this by leveraging blockchain technology. RippleNet is a network used for payments transfer created by Ripple Labs Inc. and is open to financial institutions worldwide. The company also leverages the XRP token.
What is XRP?
XRP is the native token of the decentralized blockchain XRPLedger. The token is used by Ripple Labs to facilitate transactions on the XRPLedger, helping financial institutions transfer value in a borderless manner. XRP therefore facilitates trustless and instant payments on the XRPLedger chain, helping financial firms save on the cost of transacting worldwide.
What is XRPL?
XRPLedger is based on a distributed ledger technology and the blockchain using XRP to power transactions. The ledger is different from other blockchains as it has a built-in inflammatory protocol that helps fight spam and distributed denial-of-service (DDOS) attacks. The XRPL is maintained by a peer-to-peer network known as the global XRP Ledger community.
What blockchain technology does XRP use?
XRP uses the interledger standard. This is a blockchain protocol that aids payments across different networks. For instance, XRP’s blockchain can connect the ledgers of two or more banks. This effectively removes intermediaries and the need for centralization in the system. XRP acts as the native token of the XRPLedger blockchain engineered by Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto and David Schwartz.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
