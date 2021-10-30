XRP price eyes a 25% rally if Ripple bulls storm through this key hurdle

- Ripple bulls extend a three-day uptrend above the $1 mark.
- XRP price preps up for a falling wedge breakout on the daily sticks.
- RSI stays firmer above 50.00 amid encouraging fundamental factors.
The XRP price is trading on the right foot stepping into the weekend, extending its three-day recovery momentum from four-week lows of $0.9543
Ripple bulls stand resilient despite the downbeat mood seen across the crypto market, as the no.3 coin’s fundamental news remain supportive of the ongoing uptrend.
Among the encouraging factors, the Japanese online financial group, SBI Holdings Inc., revealed that it uses XRP, as a bridge currency, for international remittances to the Philippines in collaboration with SBI VC Trade and SBI Ripple Asia.
Further, “analysts predict a 324% rally for XRP price based on Ripple’s latest partnerships and proceedings in SEC vs. Ripple case,” FXStreet’s Crypto Editor, Ekta Mourya, notes.
How is XRP price positioned on the daily chart?
On its road to recovery from monthly troughs, XRP price has recaptured all the major Daily Moving Averages (DMA), now looking to challenge the last key resistance level to extend the bullish reversal.
The abovementioned barrier is the falling trendline resistance at $1.1415, a daily closing above which will confirm an upside breakout from the month-long falling wedge formation.
The bullish technical breakout will open doors for a fresh rally towards the pattern target measured at $1.4075.
Ahead of that, XRP bulls will face stiff resistance at the October highs of $1.2291. Further up, the $1.30 round figure will come into play,
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is edging higher within the positive territory, suggesting that there is scope for additional upside in XRP price.
XRP/USD: Daily chart
On the flip side, a rejection at the falling trendline resistance could recall the sellers, dragging XRP price lower to test the resistance-turned-support of the 21-DMA at $1.10.
The next significant support is envisioned at the horizontal 50-DMA of $1.0567.
Sustained weakness in XRP price could prompt the bears to test the bids around $1.0250, where the 100 and 200-DMAs hover.
Sellers will seek fresh entries below the latter, triggering a fresh sell-off towards the multi-week lows, followed by the next cap seen at the falling trendline support of $0.9472.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
