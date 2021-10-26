Warrant Buffet backs RippleNet’s Nubank while SEC vs Ripple case drags on

Warren Buffet's conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway has invested $500 million in Brazilian digital bank Nubank, a member of RippleNet.

The SEC v. Ripple case drags on as both disagree on the nature of documents.

Ripple has argued that the SEC has not articulated a link between the extra documents in its decision-making.

SEC v. Ripple proceedings continue as the court concedes SEC's extension request and pushes the expert discovery deadline to January 14. There are several complications in the case, and the American regulator did not object to filing exhibits being filed under seal.

Berkshire Hathaway invests in RippleNet member bank

Warren Buffet's conglomerate firm Berkshire Hathaway poured in a $500 million investment in Brazilian digital bank Nubank. The Latin American NEO bank is the largest financial technology bank in the region. It is a member of RippleNet and has engineering offices in Berlin, Argentina and Mexico City.

The bank recently announced the investment. Nubank's partnership with RippleNet was revealed nearly around the same time when Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway made the $500 million investment.

In Ripple's defense against the accusations made by the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), the firm has claimed that the SEC failed to "articulate" a link between the three extra documents (requested by Ripple) and its decision-making process.

Ripple's October 22 filing reiterates that the documents are highly relevant to the defense. Further, Judge Netburn has ordered the SEC to respond to Ripple's interrogatories and identify the terms of the "investment contract" from XRP sales.

The order reads:

Accordingly, Defendants' motion regarding Ripple Interrogatory No. 2 is GRANTED, and the SEC must supplement its response to Interrogatory No. 2 to identify any specific contractual terms and not just implicit and explicit promises as previously identified.

Mike Novogratz, the founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital, has argued that community resilience in the SEC v. Ripple case has led XRP's price to multiply three times despite the ongoing lawsuit.

FXStreet analysts have evaluated the XRP price trend and predicted that the altcoin's price will likely hit $1.50.