XRP price risks decline below support $0.60, holders await decision in SEC v. Ripple lawsuit

- XRP price dips in response to losses realized by traders since March 15.
- XRP price dropped toward $0.60, technical indicators suggest potential decline if support breaks.
- Ripple makes strides as a cross-border and DeFi infrastructure platform, and gets recognized with an award.
XRP price dropped closer to its psychologically important support level at $0.60 on Tuesday amidst a steep correction in the crypto ecosystem. Most of the top 30 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization have noted a decline in their prices on March 19.
The XRP/USDT pair is down nearly 17% on the weekly timeframe. XRP/USDT trades at $0.6021 at the time of writing.
Also read: XRP price plummets to $0.67 as holders brace for SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit deadline
Daily digest market mover: XRP price declines as sellers realize losses in the altcoin
- XRP price extended its losses on Tuesday, plummeting to support at $0.60.
- The altcoin is suffering a correction as the crypto market faces headwinds with Bitcoin’s recent decline.
- Data from on-chain intelligence tracker Santiment shows that XRP holders have realized $14.29 million in losses since March 15. The Network Realized Profit/Loss metric shows consistent dips, meaning the coin’s holders are on average realizing losses, this could imply that there are panic sell-offs and investor capitulation.
- Typically, realized losses following XRP price drop are considered a clear buy signal for traders on the sideline.
Network Realized Profit/Loss. Source: Santiment
- Ripple, one of the largest public holders of XRP, has an important deadline coming up in the Securities and Exchange Commission’s lawsuit against the payment remittance firm, on March 22.
- By the March 22 deadline, the US financial regulator will present the remedies-related opening brief and pave the way for Ripple to prepare its opposing brief.
- Ripple announced in an official tweet that the payment remittance firm was recognized as the Best Cross-Border Payments Platform and Best DeFi Infrastructure Platform at the FinTech Breakthrough Award Winners for 2024.
We’re excited to share that we are FinTech Breakthrough Award Winners for 2024 for Best Cross-Border Payments Platform and Best DeFi Infrastructure Platform!— Ripple (@Ripple) March 18, 2024
Thank you, @Fintech_Awards, for the recognition! https://t.co/lGliRCp00V pic.twitter.com/5xAdiRoiXm
Technical analysis: XRP price could extend losses beneath support at $0.60
The native token of the XRPLedger is currently facing a correction. XRP price is in a state of decline since it hit its year-to-date high of $0.7440 on March 11. The altcoin is trading close to its psychologically important support level of $0.60.
The asset is likely to decline below the $0.57 support if it continues to drop. The red bars on the Awesome Oscillator (AO) signal there is a lack of strength in the altcoin’s uptrend and a correction is likely, in line with the bearish thesis.
Relative Strength Index (RSI), a momentum indicator that measures the magnitude of recent price changes to help determine whether an asset is overbought or oversold, currently reads 48.43. The value is below the neutral zone of 50, and XRP is currently oversold.
In its decline, XRP price could find support at $0.54, the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the altcoin’s climb to its year-to-date peak of $0.74.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
A daily candlestick close above $0.61, the 50% Fibonacci retracement level, could invalidate the bearish thesis and see XRP price making a recovery towards the year-to-date high.
Crypto ETF FAQs
An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.
Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years.
Bitcoin spot ETF has been approved outside the US, but the SEC is yet to approve one in the country. After BlackRock filed for a Bitcoin spot ETF on June 15, the interest surrounding crypto ETFs has been renewed. Grayscale – whose application for a Bitcoin spot ETF was initially rejected by the SEC – got a victory in court, forcing the US regulator to review its proposal again. The SEC’s loss in this lawsuit has fueled hopes that a Bitcoin spot ETF might be approved by the end of the year.
XRP price extends losses on Tuesday, risks decline below support at $0.60
