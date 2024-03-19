XRP price risks decline below support $0.60, holders await decision in SEC v. Ripple lawsuit

XRP price dips in response to losses realized by traders since March 15.

XRP price dropped toward $0.60, technical indicators suggest potential decline if support breaks.

Ripple makes strides as a cross-border and DeFi infrastructure platform, and gets recognized with an award.

XRP price dropped closer to its psychologically important support level at $0.60 on Tuesday amidst a steep correction in the crypto ecosystem. Most of the top 30 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization have noted a decline in their prices on March 19.

The XRP/USDT pair is down nearly 17% on the weekly timeframe. XRP/USDT trades at $0.6021 at the time of writing.

Daily digest market mover: XRP price declines as sellers realize losses in the altcoin

XRP price extended its losses on Tuesday, plummeting to support at $0.60.

The altcoin is suffering a correction as the crypto market faces headwinds with Bitcoin’s recent decline.

Data from on-chain intelligence tracker Santiment shows that XRP holders have realized $14.29 million in losses since March 15. The Network Realized Profit/Loss metric shows consistent dips, meaning the coin’s holders are on average realizing losses, this could imply that there are panic sell-offs and investor capitulation.

Typically, realized losses following XRP price drop are considered a clear buy signal for traders on the sideline.

Ripple, one of the largest public holders of XRP, has an important deadline coming up in the Securities and Exchange Commission’s lawsuit against the payment remittance firm, on March 22.

By the March 22 deadline, the US financial regulator will present the remedies-related opening brief and pave the way for Ripple to prepare its opposing brief.

Ripple announced in an official tweet that the payment remittance firm was recognized as the Best Cross-Border Payments Platform and Best DeFi Infrastructure Platform at the FinTech Breakthrough Award Winners for 2024.

We’re excited to share that we are FinTech Breakthrough Award Winners for 2024 for Best Cross-Border Payments Platform and Best DeFi Infrastructure Platform!



Thank you, @Fintech_Awards, for the recognition! https://t.co/lGliRCp00V pic.twitter.com/5xAdiRoiXm — Ripple (@Ripple) March 18, 2024

Technical analysis: XRP price could extend losses beneath support at $0.60

The native token of the XRPLedger is currently facing a correction. XRP price is in a state of decline since it hit its year-to-date high of $0.7440 on March 11. The altcoin is trading close to its psychologically important support level of $0.60.

The asset is likely to decline below the $0.57 support if it continues to drop. The red bars on the Awesome Oscillator (AO) signal there is a lack of strength in the altcoin’s uptrend and a correction is likely, in line with the bearish thesis.

Relative Strength Index (RSI), a momentum indicator that measures the magnitude of recent price changes to help determine whether an asset is overbought or oversold, currently reads 48.43. The value is below the neutral zone of 50, and XRP is currently oversold.

In its decline, XRP price could find support at $0.54, the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the altcoin’s climb to its year-to-date peak of $0.74.

A daily candlestick close above $0.61, the 50% Fibonacci retracement level, could invalidate the bearish thesis and see XRP price making a recovery towards the year-to-date high.