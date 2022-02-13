- XRP price recently broke the bear market trendline on its $0.02/3-box reversal Point and Figure chart.
- A prior long trade setup identified on Friday returned to a price level that allows for another entry if it was missed.
- Downside risks exist but are likely limited.
XRP price recently broke the bear market trendline on its $0.02/3-box reversal Point and Figure chart. That break occurred when XRP tagged the $0.92 price level, but it promptly sold off from there.
XRP price experienced a strong bounce on Saturday, extending gains into Sunday
Since converting into a bull market, the first pullback reached a low at $0.75. XRP price was not immune to the selling pressure that affected nearly all risk-on markets after last Thursday’s US CPI data release. However, buyers stepped and generated a new reversal column of Xs, indicating continued bullish momentum for XRP price.
This past Friday, a bullish entry pattern was developing that looked like a setup for a breakout above a Triple Top pattern. However, it was augmented slightly due to the current O-column being the first reversal column after converting to a bull market. The entry, therefore, was on the three-box reversal, not the breakout above the Triple Top pattern.
The theoretical long opportunity for XRP price was a buy stop order at the three-box reversal, which triggered at $0.84. That theoretical long entry is still valid as XRP is currently trading near $0.81. The stop loss is at $0.78, with a profit target at $1.58. Profit-taking will likely occur before the projected profit target, near a former dominant subjective trendline (black diagonal line) around the $1.15 value area.
XRP/USDT $0.02/3-box Reversal Point and Figure Chart
The long trade idea for XRP price is a 12.33:1 reward/risk if the target is at $1.58 and 5.17:1 if the target at $1.15.
Invalidation of this long opportunity would only occur if the current O-column returned to bear market conditions – which would occur if it moved to $0.62.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
