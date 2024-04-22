XRP jumps above $0.50 as Ripple is set to file opposition brief in SEC lawsuit

- Ripple prepares to file the opposition brief against the SEC on Monday.
- Ripple will respond to the SEC’s demand for $2 billion in fines requested in its remedies-related opening brief.
- XRP climbed back above $0.50 after nearly a week of struggling to break past the level.
XRP price climbed to a high of $0.54 on Monday, hours before Ripple files its response to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) remedies-related opening brief. The response is long awaited by XRP holders, as the payment firm is expected to address the regulator’s request for $2 billion in penalties against it.
Daily digest market movers: Ripple to file response to SEC demand for $2 billion in fines
- Ripple is set to file its remedy-related opposition brief on Monday as a response to the SEC’s opening brief, which asked for $2 billion in fines. The content of Ripple’s brief won’t be officially available until Wednesday, although some parts of it could be made public before as it happened when the SEC submitted its brief.
- XRP holders anticipate Ripple’s response as developments surrounding the lawsuit are a key driver influencing the altcoin’s price. The opposition brief is considered to be one of the last chances for Ripple to present its arguments against the possibility of penalties.
- Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse recently showed optimism about the payment firm’s expansion plans, stablecoin and XRP utility, in a recent interview with Fox Business. Find out more about it here.
- Pro Ripple attorney Bill Morgan said that Ripple will have to pay “some fines” and there may be no settlement as the court found that the payment firm broke the law. The SEC accuses Ripple of engaging in an unregistered securities offering by selling XRP to institutional investors, namely hedge funds. https://twitter.com/Belisarius2020/status/1782230566689255890
- Options Open Interest in XRP is up over 15% in the past day, Coinglass data shows. An increase in Open Interest alongside an increase in price is generally indicative of long positions being built up by traders.
Technical analysis: XRP poised to test $0.60 resistance
XRP tackled the sticky resistance at $0.50, after a week of broadly consolidating around it. The altcoin has started its recovery, gaining 25% from the April 13 low of $0.4188. The next key resistance is the psychologically important level at $0.60 and the April 9 top of $0.6431.
XRP bullish trend reversal is confirmed by the Fisher Transform Indicator. This technical indicator highlights when prices move to an extreme and helps traders spot turning points in an asset’s price.
The transform crossed above the signal line, suggesting a potential bullish trend reversal and indicating a good time for sidelined buyers to buy XRP.
The Average Directional Index (ADX), typically used to determine the strength and direction of the trend, reads 25.76. An ADX above 25 implies the trend is strong. Both indicators support XRP price recovery and the thesis of a bullish trend reversal.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
However, a daily candlestick close below the $0.50 level could invalidate the bullish thesis. XRP could find support at the April 13 low of $0.4188 or the weekly support at $0.4117, a key support level on the weekly price chart. This support has held strong since March 2023.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP Price Outlook: A breakout or significant price movement may be imminent for Ripple’s token
Ripple price has been range-bound for a while, with token holders patiently holding as the ecosystem contended against the US SEC. As per a recent report, the payments token’s price has been stuck below $0.50, failing to breach key resistance levels.
Runes token standard diminishes BRC-20 hype, thwarts Ordinals engagement a day after launch
Bitcoin token standards have been a notable theme of late, with Ordinals and BRC-20 making headlines in the first quarter of 2024. However, there is a new player in the works, Runes, which could be the next narrative as the ecosystem continues to evolve.
Avalanche Price Prediction: AVAX primed for gains as altcoin nails its 37% measured move target
Avalanche (AVAX) price, like most altcoins, is showing strength following the fourth Bitcoin (BTC) halving. The landmark event, which has inspired positive market sentiment, has capital spilling over into other cryptocurrencies, including AVAX.
Meme coin madness returns after Bitcoin halving concludes
Meme coins are on a tear, with some posting double-digit gains despite characteristic weekend lull. BONK, FLOKI, PEPE, SHIB are sector’s top gainers while DOGE tries to catch up after Dogecoin Day. Solana’s Bonk Inu and Myro are top chain performers after SOL price’s 6% gains.
Bitcoin: BTC post-halving rally could be partially priced in Premium
Bitcoin (BTC) price briefly slipped below the $60,000 level for the last three days, attracting buyers in this area as the fourth BTC halving is due in a few hours. Is the halving priced in for Bitcoin? Or will the pioneer crypto note more gains in the coming days?