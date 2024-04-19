- XRP trades range-bound below $0.50 for a sixth consecutive day, accumulating 20% losses in the last seven days.
- Ripple is expected to file its response to the SEC’s remedies-related opening brief by April 22.
- Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse commented on future plans and infrastructure growth in a Fox Business interview.
Ripple (XRP) remains stuck below $0.50 after a weeklong attempt to break past this stick resistance. XRPLedger’s native token has traded sideways for the past six days, broadly ignoring the big swings seen in the main crypto assets, as traders remain focused on the developments surrounding the legal battle between the payment firm and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Next week, Ripple is set to file its response to the SEC’s remedies-related opening brief, which argued for punitive penalties. On Thursday, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse talked about the firm’s plans to bridge traditional finance to cryptocurrency.
Daily digest market movers: Ripple CEO shares plans for XRP and stablecoin
- In an interview with Fox Business, CEO Brad Garlinghouse discussed the stablecoin sector in crypto, its projected growth and discussed Ripple’s goals.
- The cross-border payment remittance firm has been focused on bridging traditional finance with the new world and cryptocurrency, Garlinghouse said. Ripple is therefore building infrastructure to make this possible, through XRP Ledger’s native token XRP and its USD-pegged stablecoin.
- Garlinghouse commented on the regulatory uncertainty in the US and how over 90% of its clients are payment institutions outside of the United States. Ripple CEO explained that the firm sells payment solutions and infrastructure to these clients since crypto regulation remains uncertain in the US.
- The Ripple executive discussed the stablecoin bill introduced in the US Senate and said that it is a positive step in terms of regulation. The bill in question authorizes state trust companies to create and issue payment stablecoins up to $10 billion.
- Another deadline for the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit is approaching on April 22. The payment remittance firm is set to file its response to the regulator’s remedies-related opening brief, in which the regulator requested the judge to impose Ripple nearly $2 billion in fines.
- Developments in the SEC’s lawsuit against the firm, Ripple’s plans to build crypto infrastructure and bridge it with traditional finance and Bitcoin’s upcoming halving (estimated to occur on April 20) are the three catalysts that could influence XRP price.
Technical analysis: XRP sees repeated failure in attempts to break past $0.50
XRP price is in a downtrend that started after the altcoin’s March 11 top of $0.7440. XRP has been stuck below $0.50 resistance this entire week, the altcoin is down 20% in the last seven days.
In the event that the current consolidation phase ends up with a further downside correction, XRP could find support at the weekly support level at $0.4188, which coincides with April 9 low. If this level breaks, the March 2023 low of $0.3720 could come into play.
Some technical indicators, however, are showing signs that the recent downtrend could reverse.
The Stochastic oscillator is an indicator that measures the current price of an asset relative to the price range. It is used to identify overbought and oversold conditions.
In XRP’s downtrend, the oscillator is near lows at 29.65, close to oversold. If the indicator drops below 20, it would generate a buy signal, allowing sidelined traders to open a trade and await a recovery.
Another technical indicator, the Accumulation/distribution (A/D) line, is trending up and shows buying interest while XRP price declines, meaning it is possible that traders are “buying the dip”. Sustained buying pressure could fuel a recovery in the altcoin.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
If XRP price successfully closes above the $0.50 level, it could invalidate the bearish thesis. The target would be the April 11 local top of $0.6431, but before that the altcoin faces resistance at $0.50, $0.5310 (the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the drop from the April 11 top of $0.6431 to the April 13 low of $0.4188), and the psychologically important $0.60 level, which acted as support for the altcoin throughout March.
SEC vs Ripple lawsuit FAQs
It depends on the transaction, according to a court ruling released on July 14: For institutional investors or over-the-counter sales, XRP is a security. For retail investors who bought the token via programmatic sales on exchanges, on-demand liquidity services and other platforms, XRP is not a security.
The United States Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) accused Ripple and its executives of raising more than $1.3 billion through an unregistered asset offering of the XRP token. While the judge ruled that programmatic sales aren’t considered securities, sales of XRP tokens to institutional investors are indeed investment contracts. In this last case, Ripple did breach the US securities law and will need to keep litigating over the around $729 million it received under written contracts.
The ruling offers a partial win for both Ripple and the SEC, depending on what one looks at. Ripple gets a big win over the fact that programmatic sales aren’t considered securities, and this could bode well for the broader crypto sector as most of the assets eyed by the SEC’s crackdown are handled by decentralized entities that sold their tokens mostly to retail investors via exchange platforms, experts say. Still, the ruling doesn’t help much to answer the key question of what makes a digital asset a security, so it isn’t clear yet if this lawsuit will set precedent for other open cases that affect dozens of digital assets. Topics such as which is the right degree of decentralization to avoid the “security” label or where to draw the line between institutional and programmatic sales are likely to persist.
The SEC has stepped up its enforcement actions toward the blockchain and digital assets industry, filing charges against platforms such as Coinbase or Binance for allegedly violating the US Securities law. The SEC claims that the majority of crypto assets are securities and thus subject to strict regulation. While defendants can use parts of Ripple’s ruling in their favor, the SEC can also find reasons in it to keep its current strategy of regulation by enforcement.
The court decision is a partial summary judgment. The ruling can be appealed once a final judgment is issued or if the judge allows it before then. The case is in a pretrial phase, in which both Ripple and the SEC still have the chance to settle.
