- Ripple has integrated with Roblox, one of the biggest games on the market, boasting 200+ million monthly active users.
- Roblox boasts impressive statistics, including spending over $700 million on in-game purchases in the first three months of 2023.
- It happens through an integration between BitPay and Xsolla to make it possible to use XRP to make in-game purchases.
- This highlights how firms favor XRP over other altcoins like BCH, DOGE, BNB, and XMR for payments.
XRP price could see up to 200 million new users join the Ripple ecosystem as the remittance token is adopted for in-game purchases in one of the biggest games on the market, Roblox.
Also Read: XRP price recovery on the cards as institutions favor Ripple over Litecoin and other altcoins
XRP integration with Roblox likely to spurt Ripple price
XRP will serve as a payment token for one of the biggest games in the market today, Roblox, after a new collaboration between two companies, BitPay and Xsolla.
BitPay, a cryptocurrency payments company, and Xsolla, a firm specializing in the management and facilitation of in-game purchases within the Roblox ecosystem have joined hands to enable the use of XRP in making in-game purchases.
The integration could bode well for XRP price, considering the expansive nature of Roblox’s ecosystem. Specifically, the gaming project boasts more than 200 million in monthly active users, with a strong record of accomplishment spending more than $700 million on in-game purchases during the first three months of 2023.
The integration of XRP as a remittance token for the BitPay and Xsolla collaboration is a watershed moment for the cryptocurrency and gaming sectors. It could go a long way in enhancing the standing of XRP in the two industries, while at the same time deepening the existing relationship between Xsolla and BitPay. Notably, the two firms have worked together since 2014.
As regards expanding the crypto and payment landscapes, the integration could be a game changer for the Roblox gaming ecosystem considering its large, expanding user base and significant in-game spending.
BitPay re-engaging with XRP also indicates a more favorable legal climate for the payments token, after its break due to the lawsuit against the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). With this, many stakeholders are likely to benefit, with the integration potentially accelerating the adoption of crypto in the gaming ecosystem.
Notably, it comes only days after Ferrari adopted XRP among two other cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ether, as an accepted mode of payment.
Breaking: Ferrari now accepts payment in 3 crypto's#BTC #ETH and #XRP pic.twitter.com/Zsdcd91ZK1— Jungle Inc 2.0 (@jungleincX) October 14, 2023
The integrations highlight how firms favor XRP over other payment tokens, including but not limited to Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Binance Coin (BNB), and Monero (XMR) for payments.
Technical Outlook for Ripple price as XRP scratches for momentum
XRP price remains without directional bias on lower timeframes, moving horizontally while trapped within a fixed range extending from $0.4735 to $0.5392. Technical indicators still favor the downside, with the Relative Strength Index showing weakness below the 50 level. The Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicators are also in the negative zone, adding credence to the downside.
With this outlook, Ripple price is likely to drop towards the lower boundary of the range at $0.4735. In the dire case, the slump could extend if critical support at $0.4439 is lost. A decisive daily candlestick close below this level would potentially begin a new downtrend.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
Conversely, increased buyer momentum could see Ripple price break out from the consolidation, shattering the $0.5392 barrier before reaching the $0.5705 resistance level. A break and close above this level would set the tone for XRP to target the $0.6500 psychological level. A solid move above the aforementioned range would bring the $0.7500 in sight.
Cryptocurrency prices FAQs
How do new token launches or listings affect cryptocurrency prices?
Token launches like Arbitrum’s ARB airdrop and Optimism OP influence demand and adoption among market participants. Listings on crypto exchanges deepen the liquidity for an asset and add new participants to an asset’s network. This is typically bullish for a digital asset.
How do hacks affect cryptocurrency prices?
A hack is an event in which an attacker captures a large volume of the asset from a DeFi bridge or hot wallet of an exchange or any other crypto platform via exploits, bugs or other methods. The exploiter then transfers these tokens out of the exchange platforms to ultimately sell or swap the assets for other cryptocurrencies or stablecoins. Such events often involve an en masse panic triggering a sell-off in the affected assets.
How do macroeconomic releases and events affect cryptocurrency prices?
Macroeconomic events like the US Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates influence risk assets like Bitcoin, mainly through the direct impact they have on the US Dollar. An increase in interest rate typically negatively influences Bitcoin and altcoin prices, and vice versa. If the US Dollar index declines, risk assets and associated leverage for trading gets cheaper, in turn driving crypto prices higher.
How do major crypto upgrades like halvings, hard forks affect cryptocurrency prices?
Halvings are typically considered bullish events as they slash the block reward in half for miners, constricting the supply of the asset. At consistent demand if the supply reduces, the asset’s price climbs. This has been observed in Bitcoin and Litecoin.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
TRON surpasses 190 million accounts while TVL extends uptrend
TRON (TRX) has surpassed 190 million total accounts. The chain has observed a steadily increasing daily user base, reaching its annual peak in June 2023 with 3.8 million active users.
Here’s what to expect from Bitcoin price after false ETF approval rumors
Bitcoin (BTC) price suffered a major pump-and-dump on Monday after false reports of a spot ETF approval. However, a short-term uptrend is in play in the daily time frame, and this could kick-start a pullback.
Ethereum co-founder moved millions to Gemini around ETF frenzy
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin made a 14.93 million USDC deposit in Gemini on Monday. Buterin’s crypto transfers are part of a broader series of transactions after a deposit made to Coinbase two days before.
Solana loses $100 million in TVL over 24 hours after Lido bids farewell
Solana's Total Value Locked (TVL) experienced a drop of $100 million in a single day on Tuesday. Lido Finance, a liquid staking provider, announced its intention to discontinue on Solana.
Bitcoin: Can BTC bears challenge crypto’s 2023 bull rally?
Bitcoin (BTC) price is at a critical juncture in the weekly time frame, where bulls and bears are battling for control. However, a multi-time-frame analysis shows that BTC is bullish daily and is likely to rally higher.