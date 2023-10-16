- XRP price spiked by nearly 5% during the intra-day trading hours to breach $0.500
- Earlier in the day, whale alert showed 30 million XRP, representing over 1% of the daily trading volume, being moved by Ripple.
- Speculation of Ripple launching an IPO intensified as the company listed an open position related to it.
XRP price had a relatively volatile Monday as the altcoin shot up during the day owing to external factors. Interestingly, the cryptocurrency did not react to the fake report of BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin ETF being approved by the SEC at all despite sharing a positive correlation with BTC.
Daily Digest: Ripple makes a major transfer
XRP price noted an increase followed by corrections on October 16 due to Ripple making the sudden transfer of 30 million XRP to Bitstamp. The address found in the whale alert was identified to be linked to Ripple Labs. Furthermore, this is not the first time that the market has seen such a development.
30,200,000 #XRP (14,726,855 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to #Bitstamphttps://t.co/LTgJ7r7sMy— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) October 15, 2023
Over the past few weeks, such transfers have popped up time and again as whale transaction alerts. Upon further investigation, it seems that this transfer to Bitstamp and even Bitso is, at times, part of the collaboration between the two platforms and Ripple. Ripple Payments, a service formerly known as On-Demand Liquidity (ODL), is provided in partnership with the two platforms, justifying the large transfers.
The 30 million XRP worth $14 million that moved to these platforms only spiked the price and did not cause FUD because it only represents less than 1.5% of the entire $960 million trading volume noted in the past 24 hours.
Technical Analysis: XRP price hints at recovery
XRP price had a rough week from October 4, when it fell by nearly 11%, but has since recovered slightly to trade at $0.493 at the time of writing. The intra-day trading high even managed to push the altcoin above the $0.505 barrier. Flipping this line into a support floor is crucial to initiate a recovery rally to breach the resistance at $0.542 and mark a two-month high.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) noted an uptick in the bearish zone, nearing the neutral line at 50.0. Another green candlestick would result in the indicator flipping the neutral line into support, which will confirm the bullish turn of events.
Similarly, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is also close to executing a bullish crossover. A bullish crossover occurs when the MACD line (blue) moves over the signal line (red). Plus, with the red bars declining, bearishness can be seen receding.
XRP/USD 1-day chart
Nevertheless, until the bullish signal is confirmed, XRP price is vulnerable to a decline, and a failed breach of $0.505 would result in the same. Though the Ripple token has support at $0.476, losing it would not only invalidate the bullish thesis but also send XRP toward $0.450.
Ripple FAQs
What is Ripple?
Ripple is a payments company that specializes in cross-border remittance. The company does this by leveraging blockchain technology. RippleNet is a network used for payments transfer created by Ripple Labs Inc. and is open to financial institutions worldwide. The company also leverages the XRP token.
What is XRP?
XRP is the native token of the decentralized blockchain XRPLedger. The token is used by Ripple Labs to facilitate transactions on the XRPLedger, helping financial institutions transfer value in a borderless manner. XRP therefore facilitates trustless and instant payments on the XRPLedger chain, helping financial firms save on the cost of transacting worldwide.
What is XRPL?
XRPLedger is based on a distributed ledger technology and the blockchain using XRP to power transactions. The ledger is different from other blockchains as it has a built-in inflammatory protocol that helps fight spam and distributed denial-of-service (DDOS) attacks. The XRPL is maintained by a peer-to-peer network known as the global XRP Ledger community.
What blockchain technology does XRP use?
XRP uses the interledger standard. This is a blockchain protocol that aids payments across different networks. For instance, XRP’s blockchain can connect the ledgers of two or more banks. This effectively removes intermediaries and the need for centralization in the system. XRP acts as the native token of the XRPLedger blockchain engineered by Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto and David Schwartz.
