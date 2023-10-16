Share:

XRP price spiked by nearly 5% during the intra-day trading hours to breach $0.500

Earlier in the day, whale alert showed 30 million XRP, representing over 1% of the daily trading volume, being moved by Ripple.

Speculation of Ripple launching an IPO intensified as the company listed an open position related to it.

XRP price had a relatively volatile Monday as the altcoin shot up during the day owing to external factors. Interestingly, the cryptocurrency did not react to the fake report of BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin ETF being approved by the SEC at all despite sharing a positive correlation with BTC.

Daily Digest: Ripple makes a major transfer

XRP price noted an increase followed by corrections on October 16 due to Ripple making the sudden transfer of 30 million XRP to Bitstamp. The address found in the whale alert was identified to be linked to Ripple Labs. Furthermore, this is not the first time that the market has seen such a development.

Over the past few weeks, such transfers have popped up time and again as whale transaction alerts. Upon further investigation, it seems that this transfer to Bitstamp and even Bitso is, at times, part of the collaboration between the two platforms and Ripple. Ripple Payments, a service formerly known as On-Demand Liquidity (ODL), is provided in partnership with the two platforms, justifying the large transfers.

The 30 million XRP worth $14 million that moved to these platforms only spiked the price and did not cause FUD because it only represents less than 1.5% of the entire $960 million trading volume noted in the past 24 hours.

Technical Analysis: XRP price hints at recovery

XRP price had a rough week from October 4, when it fell by nearly 11%, but has since recovered slightly to trade at $0.493 at the time of writing. The intra-day trading high even managed to push the altcoin above the $0.505 barrier. Flipping this line into a support floor is crucial to initiate a recovery rally to breach the resistance at $0.542 and mark a two-month high.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) noted an uptick in the bearish zone, nearing the neutral line at 50.0. Another green candlestick would result in the indicator flipping the neutral line into support, which will confirm the bullish turn of events.

Similarly, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is also close to executing a bullish crossover. A bullish crossover occurs when the MACD line (blue) moves over the signal line (red). Plus, with the red bars declining, bearishness can be seen receding.

XRP/USD 1-day chart

Nevertheless, until the bullish signal is confirmed, XRP price is vulnerable to a decline, and a failed breach of $0.505 would result in the same. Though the Ripple token has support at $0.476, losing it would not only invalidate the bullish thesis but also send XRP toward $0.450.