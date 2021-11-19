- XRP price drops below the lower support line of a bear flag.
- Daily candlestick closed below the Cloud.
- Final support is near, and failure to hold could be fatal for XRP.
XRP price, like the rest of the cryptocurrency market, has experienced significant bearish activity with persistent selling pressure throughout the trading day. Bears have been successful at testing and breaching critical support levels.
XRP shows signs of extreme weakness – oscillators warn of an impending bear market unless buyers step in
XRP price action is undeniably bearish. From the most recent swing high of $1.35 on November 10th to today’s swing low of $1.02, XRP has lost nearly 25% of its value. That loss may continue if XRP bulls continue to fail.
The weekly chart for XRP shows the close is now below the Cloud. If the weekly candlestick has a sustained close below the Cloud, it will be the first time since July 31st 2020. In addition, the weekly Relative Strength Index is sloping south below the first overbought level at 55 and the Composite Index looks to cross below its final moving average from a neutral condition. Those two factors point to an extended bear market unless buyers flood into XRP.
Any daily or weekly close below $0.98 would likely trigger a torrent of short selling. The Volume Profile only gets smaller below $1.02. The $0.84 price level is the final upper support zone for XRP price. A flash-crash from $0.84 to $0.65 is very likely.
XRP/USDT Weekly Ichimoku Chart
However, bulls could very quickly take over. As bearish as the current conditions are, the threshold of returning XRP price to a bull market and positioning it for a renewed bullish expansion phase is not difficult to attain. A weekly close at or above $1.18 would initiate an Idea Bullish Ichimoku Breakout pattern for XRP, likely setting the stage for a run towards new all-time highs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin price to provide a potential buy opportunity amid market sell-off
Dogecoin price has not shown any strength as its peer meme coins rallied to new highs. The indecision in the market seems to be affecting DOGE as it has been freefalling for nearly three weeks. However, this bearish outlook could end if history repeats.
SafeMoon hits 1 million app downloads ahead of V2 launch, while analysts expect 17% bull rally
SafeMoon won the “Crypto Community of the Year” award at the AIBC Gaming Summit in Malta. The token is set to be upgraded to V2. SafeMoon is on its way to gaining wider adoption and an increase in use-cases for the token.
Why analysts remain bullish on Bitcoin price despite recent pullback
Bitcoin price has plunged 10% since November 15 as the leading cryptocurrency’s momentum shifted to the downside. Although BTC is confronted by several technical obstacles, it appears that the flagship digital asset has secured reliable support to prevent further losses.
MATIC price to trigger a 25% comeback rally soon
MATIC price has been sloping lower since October 29 and is fast approaching the trading range’s midpoint. A rebound from this downswing is likely to trigger Polygon to climb higher.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.