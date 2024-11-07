- XRP exchange reserves in Binance and Upbit have declined by nearly $13 million.
- In the past three days, investors opened over $123 million worth of XRP positions.
- XRP needs to overcome key descending trendline resistance to stage a rally to $0.6640.
Ripple's XRP is up nearly 3% on Thursday as investors increased their buying pressure in spot and futures exchanges.
XRP buyers could help boost bullish momentum
XRP exchange reserves across the Binance and Upbit crypto exchanges have begun trending downward after rising by nearly 62 million XRP between November 3 and 5. In the past 24 hours, nearly 24 million XRP tokens worth $12.9 million have flowed out of both exchanges. A decrease in an asset's exchange reserve indicates rising buying pressure.
XRP Exchange Reserve - Binance | CryptoQuant
A similar bullish sentiment is visible in XRP's futures open interest, which has increased by $123 million in the past three days. Open interest is the total number of unsettled contracts in a derivatives market. The rising OI shows investors are expecting the XRP uptrend to continue.
XRP Exchange Open Interest | Coinglass
However, XRP's weighted sentiment has plunged below its neutral level, indicating the cryptocurrency is either seeing negative or low social media sentiment among investors.
XRP Weighted Sentiment | Santiment
Meanwhile, Ripple's CEO Brad Garlinghouse stated in an X post on Thursday that he hopes Democrats hold Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler accountable for "ignoring the law."
Ripple technical analysis: XRP could rally to $0.6640 if it overcomes descending trendline resistance
XRP is trading near $0.5560, up over 3%, following $3.18 million in futures liquidations in the past 24 hours. Long and short liquidations accounted for $1.24 million and $1.95 million, respectively.
The remittance token is back below the $0.5608 resistance after seeing a rejection near a descending trendline resistance that extended from March 11.
XRP/USDT daily chart
If XRP bounces off the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) convergence, it could rise above $0.5608 and retest the descending trendline resistance near $0.5780. A successful move above this trendline resistance will see XRP rise to tackle the $0.6640 level.
On the other hand, the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day SMA convergence could also serve as resistance and potentially push XRP downward to $0.4860.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is above the neutral level after crossing above its moving average yellow line, indicating increased bullish momentum. The bullish momentum will be strengthened if the Awesome Oscillator (AO) crosses above the neutral level.
A daily candlestick close below $0.4860 will invalidate the thesis and cause XRP to decline to $0.4190.
Ripple FAQs
Ripple is a payments company that specializes in cross-border remittance. The company does this by leveraging blockchain technology. RippleNet is a network used for payments transfer created by Ripple Labs Inc. and is open to financial institutions worldwide. The company also leverages the XRP token.
XRP is the native token of the decentralized blockchain XRPLedger. The token is used by Ripple Labs to facilitate transactions on the XRPLedger, helping financial institutions transfer value in a borderless manner. XRP therefore facilitates trustless and instant payments on the XRPLedger chain, helping financial firms save on the cost of transacting worldwide.
XRPLedger is based on a distributed ledger technology and the blockchain using XRP to power transactions. The ledger is different from other blockchains as it has a built-in inflammatory protocol that helps fight spam and distributed denial-of-service (DDOS) attacks. The XRPL is maintained by a peer-to-peer network known as the global XRP Ledger community.
XRP uses the interledger standard. This is a blockchain protocol that aids payments across different networks. For instance, XRP’s blockchain can connect the ledgers of two or more banks. This effectively removes intermediaries and the need for centralization in the system. XRP acts as the native token of the XRPLedger blockchain engineered by Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto and David Schwartz.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin: Retraces to around $75,000 after hitting new all-time high
Bitcoin (BTC) edges slightly down on Thursday and trades at around $74,900 after hitting a new all-time high (ATH) of $76,400 on Wednesday, buoyed by the victory of the crypto-friendly candidate Donald Trump in the US presidential election.
Ethereum price jump spurs most significant ETF inflows in six weeks
After a positive momentum in crypto markets following the outcome of the US presidential election, spot Ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the United States saw their highest inflows in six weeks.
Top trending meme coins PEPE, BONK, and FLOKI achieve double-digit gains following Trump’s victory
The prices of top trending meme coins Pepe (PEPE), Bonk (BONK) and FLOKI (FLOKI) experienced double-digit gains following Trump’s victory on Wednesday. The technical outlook suggests that the three meme coins hover around key levels, and the breakout could push these coins higher.
SUI hits new all-time high fueled by Trump election win
Sui (SUI) edges down on Thursday and trades at around $2.24 after hitting a new all-time high (ATH) of $2.38 earlier in the day, buoyed by the victory of a crypto-friendly candidate, Donald Trump, in the US presidential election.
Bitcoin: New all-time high at $78,900 looks feasible
Bitcoin price declines over 2% this week, but the bounce from a key technical level on the weekly chart signals chances of hitting a new all-time high in the short term. US spot Bitcoin ETFs posted $596 million in inflows until Thursday despite the increased profit-taking activity.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.