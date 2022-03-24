XLM price unfazed by sellers as it marches towards $0.25

- XLM price maintains its persistent and steady move higher.
- Nearly all minor dips are getting bought.
- Price action structure suggests a setup similar to the January 2021 rally may occur.
XLM price action, while recently bullish, has not had much in the way of positive sentiment or momentum. Believe it or not, XLM is one of the few altcoins and cryptocurrencies not to have made a new all-time high in the past two years. In fact, XLM has not made a new all-time high since January 3, 2018. However, that may change.
XLM price shakes of attempts to push Stellar lower, buying pressure remains steady
XLM price action recently triggered a theoretical long setup identified on March 18, 2022. The setup was a buy stop order at $0.20, a stop loss at $0.18, and a profit target at $0.30. One of the positive results from the entry triggering was converting the $0.005/3-box reversal Point and Figure chart to a bull market from a bear market.
XLM/USD $0.005/3-box Reversal Point and Figure Chart
Pullbacks generally occur soon after a market converts from bear to bull (and vice versa), but XLM may avoid an immediate pullback. That is because of how extended and underperforming XLM price has been over the past months. A primary reason XLM may not experience a quick pullback is that Stellar closed inside the Ichimoku Cloud for the first time in nearly four months.
Additionally, XLM’s oscillators on the weekly chart support further upside momentum. For example, the Relative Strenght Index remains in bear market conditions but has been stuck within the 40 range for all of 2022. Likewise, the Composite Index is moving out of neutral conditions and has crossed above both of its averages, giving more weight to the probability of further upside momentum.
XLM/USD Weekly Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Chart
XLM price will likely find sellers and pressure at the psychologically important $0.25 level, which is shared with the powerful 50% Fibonacci retracement. Therefore, a temporary pause at $0.25 should be expected.
Downside risks do remain a concern but are becoming less of a worry. Bulls really only need to be concerned if XLM price returns below the Ichimoku Cloud and creates a valid Ideal Bearish Ichimoku Breakout - which will only occur if XLM closes at or below $0.17.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XLM price unfazed by sellers as it marches towards $0.25
XLM price action, while recently bullish, has not had much in the way of positive sentiment or momentum. Believe it or not, XLM is one of the few altcoins and cryptocurrencies not to have made a new all-time high in the past two years.
AVAX price could reach $115 as Avalanche breaks past resistance
AVAX price has broken out of a parallel trend channel where it was contained, and now it is currently consolidating above it at $84.35. Traders should look for bullish signals as prices could violently charge upwards.
ApeCoin price could rise an additional 20% to $16.50
ApeCoin price is displaying momentum on the 4-hour Heiken-Ashi chart. Traders should keep this asset on their watchlists for intraday scalps. ApeCoin price has had all the hype in the crypto market lately as traders love the idea of a tokenized index for the entire NFT market.
Bitcoin price lures short-sellers before pulling the rug and returning to $50,000
Bitcoin price continues to press higher and higher, shaking off multiple intraday sell-off attempts with responsive buying pressure. However, as the week transitions to Thursday and Friday, the importance of where Bitcoin closes on the weekly chart becomes more and more critical.
Bitcoin eyes $53,000, but indicators suggest otherwise
BTC consolidation continues with the formation of a bullish setup. A breakout from this formation could be the key to triggering a bull run, but things are not as simple as they appear. On-chain metrics and market indicators suggest that the bullish thesis has more than meets the eye.