- XLM price action continues to lag the major and its peers in performance.
- Several trade opportunities on the long and short sides of the market now exist.
- Upside potential is significant compared to the marginal risk to the downside.
XLM price action finally showed some bullish momentum, mostly due to the broader market making moves. Buyers remain on the sidelines for Stellar, with sellers now in the wings. However, an opportunity now exists for bulls and bears.
XLM price develops two trade setups for bulls and bears
XLM price has two trade setups available, one on the $0.0053/-box reversal Point and Figure chart, the other on the $0.01/3-box reversal Point and Figure chart.
The theoretical long opportunity now exists for XLM price with a buy stop order at $0.20, a stop loss at $0.18, and a profit target at $0.30. The trade setup may appear like an early or inappropriate entry (double-tops are not sufficient for an entry). Still, in this case, the break of a double-top also breaks the current bear market angle (red diagonal line) and converts the $0.005/3-box reversal Point and Figure chart into a bull market.
XLM/USD $0.005/3-box Reversal Point and Figure Chart
The long trade idea represents a 5:1 reward for the risk. A three-box trailing stop is an optional risk management tool that can help protect any profit made post entry. This theoretical long opportunity will be invalidated if the short entry identified below is triggered first.
The theoretical short trade idea is a sell stop order at $0.16, a stop loss at $0.19, and a profit target at $0.07. The short entry is based on the breakout below a triple-bottom pattern. The $0.07 profit target would put XLM price below the 2021 lows and back at the 2020 Volume Point Of Control. The Volume Profile between $0.09 and $0.16 is extremely thin, warning that a capitulation move in the form of a flash-crash may occur.
XLM/USD $0.01/3-box Reversal Point and Figure Chart
The short trade setup represents a 3:1 reward for the risk, with a 3-box stop-loss versus the normal 4-box stop loss. A two-box trailing stop would help protect any implied profit. The short idea is invalidated if XLM price triggers the long entry identified above before the sell-stop is triggered.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
ApeCoin price recovers from losses despite criticism from Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus
ApeCoin price recovered from a double-digit drop. Leading cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase listed ApeCoin, pushing the token's adoption higher. The NFT token received criticism from Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus.
Ripple price breaks into uptrend, giant announces 1 billion XRP grant for developers
Ripple price could climb higher, chasing a $1 target as the payment giant announces a grant for developers on the distributed ledger. The grant would be distributed to developers within the next 20 years.
Crypto.com price is 5% short from a bullish breakout to $0.55
Crypto.com price looks like it is ready for a bull run, according to the 2-day chart. Bulls only need to push CRO just a trim higher before sidelined investors flood the gates.
XLM price awaits confirmation to show clear trajectory
XLM price looks weak as bears continue to apply pressure. Traders should wait for more bullish confirmation before placing any trades.
Bitcoin eyes $53,000, but indicators suggest otherwise
BTC consolidation continues with the formation of a bullish setup. A breakout from this formation could be the key to triggering a bull run, but things are not as simple as they appear. On-chain metrics and market indicators suggest that the bullish thesis has more than meets the eye.