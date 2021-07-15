- XLM price set up equal lows at $0.228, hinting at a reversal in trend.
- If the sidelined investors step up, a 25% rally to swing high at $0.286 seems plausible.
- A bearish scenario might come into play if Stellar breaks down the range low at $0.199.
XLM price has been on a steady downtrend since setting up a swing high on June 29. The downswing has been a boon since it created the second swing low along a critical support barrier, forming a double bottom. This formation is bullish and suggests that an upswing is likely.
The bullish setup on the flagship cryptocurrency adds credence to this outlook.
XLM price contemplates reversal
XLM price crashed 25% over the past two weeks to set up a bottom at $0.228. Interestingly, this is the second swing low formed since June 22, making it a high probability reversal zone.
Further empowering this outlook is the potential bottom formed on Bitcoin, which could translate to altcoins. Therefore, going forward, investors can expect Stellar bulls to trigger a 25% uptrend that pushes it toward $0.286, the first significant resistance level.
In some cases, XLM prices could tag $0.303, especially if the buyers can produce a decisive 6-hour candlestick close above $0.286.
XLM/USDT 6-hour chart
While the upswing narrative shows signs of life, it is based on the assumption that $0.228 is the bottom. A potential spike in selling pressure that pushes XLM price below it will delay the uptrend.
While this move might allow a retest of $0.218, it would not negatively impact the bulls’ plans. However, a breakdown of the range low at $0.199 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
If such a move were to occur, investors should prepare for a 9% sell-off to $0.180.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
