A brief technical and on-chain analysis on XLM price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where Stellar could be heading next as it seems bound for higher highs.
BTC anticipates reversal as altcoins wait patiently
Bitcoin price is close to setting up an equal low or a lower low, which could kick-start the run-up to $40,000. Ethereum price has sliced through an immediate demand zone and might sweep below $2,000. Ripple price is holding steady, awaiting a surge in bullish momentum to propel it higher.
Terra bulls overshoot, 20% downswing likely
Terra price has been on a constant uptrend since it bottomed on June 22. As LUNA comes exceptionally close to the high probability reversal zone, it is likely that a reversal will ensue.
Axie Infinity leaves competitors in dust as AXS price contemplates correction after new all-time high
Axie Infinity has blown the competition out of the stadium as it becomes the top-grossing dApp in terms of cumulative protocol revenue generated over the past month. Its ascent has left extremely popular dApps in the dust, painting a picture of its recent traction.
Binance Launchpad might have banned all Chinese users
Leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance has banned Chinese users from its token launch platform. Chinese Journalist Colin Wu confirmed that the ban is temporary with no official comments from Binance. Traders in China have access to the trading platform and the rest of its products in the Binance ecosystem.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.