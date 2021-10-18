XLM Price Prediction: Stellar breakout to $0.57 remains strong

- XLM price action consistently is an underperformer amongst its peers.
- XLM is one of the few big-name cryptocurrencies that has not made new all-time highs (last was January 2018).
- Upside potential remains high despite a likely pullback.
XLM price continues to pull back from the highs it made on Saturday. There are growing concerns regarding its ability to maintain its present momentum.
XLM price may pullback to test $0.34 as support before resuming move to $0.57
XLM price has a very bullish set up on its $0.01/3-box Point and Figure chart. When XLM hit the $0.42 price level, that was the breach of the dominant bear trend angle on the Point and Figure chart. The result was a shift from bear market conditions to bull market conditions. Additionally, the pattern created a Pole Pattern.
XLM/USD $0.01/3-box Reversal Point and Figure Chart
The hypothetical long opportunity from the Pole Pattern is an entry at the 3-box reversal ($0.40 at the time of posting). Bulls would look for a buy stop order at $0.40 with a stop-loss order at $0.36. The vertical profit target method in Point and Figure analysis points to XLM price at $0.57 for the profit target.
To invalidate the current bullish setup on the Point and Figure chart, bears will need to push XLM price a lot lower. The current price action suggests that a pullback to Senkou Span B and the Kijun-Sen is likely (both are within the $0.34 value area). Beyond that, bears would need to close XLM price below both the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and the Cloud at $0.31 to return the market to a bearish outlook.
XLM/USD Daily Ichimoku Chart
However, bears may have difficulty pursuing prices below $0.31 because the second-largest high volume node in the 2021 Volume Profile is within the $0.31 value area.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XLM Price Prediction: Stellar breakout to $0.57 remains strong
XLM price continues to pull back from the highs it made on Saturday. There are growing concerns regarding its ability to maintain its present momentum. XLM price has a very bullish set up on its $0.01/3-box Point and Figure chart.
Dogecoin price attempts breakout while DOGE bulls eye $0.37
Dogecoin price has gained as much as 15% during the Monday sessions, outperforming nearly all significant cryptocurrencies. Roughly half of that gain has been retraced, but buyers show resilience in maintaining a stable trading range near ...
Cardano price weakens as ADA targets $1.80
Cardano price has been a source of frustration for bulls and bears. Multiple setups and positions for bearish and bullish breakouts have been rejected, with the ultimate result being continued constriction in price action.
Shiba Inu warns of lower prices as SHIB might test $0.000022
Shiba Inu price has, in a surprise to many, maintained the majority of its huge rally. While Dogecoin killer Shiba Inu has made gains over 340% from the October open, it is still up over 280% despite the recent pullbacks. However, it could dip a little lower.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.