XLM breaks out as Stellar makes strides in disrupting global remittances

- Stellar collaborated with Visa for Techstars, leading the way to develop inclusive and sustainable financial systems.
- Canada’s stablecoin VCAD is being developed by Stablecorp and VersaBank on the Stellar blockchain.
- XLM competes with XRP for dominance in central bank digital currency market share.
The Stellar Network has lined up several partnerships with central banks and institutions worldwide to develop CBDCs. The Network’s native token XLM competes with payments giant Ripple in the CBDC ecosystem.
Analysts bullish on XLM with Stellar ecosystem’s partnerships and developments
The race to develop central bank digital currencies has intensified, and Stellar Network leads the way with a series of partnerships. Stellar’s blockchain network focuses on asset issuance and proposes features like adjustable settings for asset access, interoperability and features to reclaim balances from user accounts.
Further, Stellar’s Consensus Protocol (SCP) involves KYC, making it an ideal blockchain network for stablecoin issuance. Stellar’s partnership with American payments giant MoneyGram has boosted XLM’s utility.
Stellar Network invested in consumer credit product company Tala, one of the largest to date since launching the Enterprise Fund in the fiscal year 2020. The Stellar Network is focused on expanding its reach to four countries and millions of users.
Stablecoins are conventional pegged to a government-issued currency and backed by assets, audited for compliance. However, Stablecorp and VersaBank’s collaboration with the Stellar blockchain innovates on the traditional use case. VersaBank directly issues VCAD and treats it the same way as bank deposit receipts.
The Canadian stablecoin will be issued and minted on Stellar, offering fast transaction speed, near-zero transaction fees and inter-chain operability.
With the rising utility of XLM, Stellar’s native token is likely to hit $3 based on cryptocurrency analyst @DLinkbull’s prediction.
$XLM— D. Linkbull (@DLinkbull) October 7, 2021
I think this coin is gonna end up at $3, at the end of this bull market. 11k %, just like $BTC in 2017. (Last cycle run for $XLM was 58k %) Diminishing returns y pic.twitter.com/KhuwQg25ez
Pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst @Pentosh1 considers that the volume of on-chain transactions and activity on the Stellar blockchain is rising. However, the analyst is hesitant to increase exposure to the Stellar blockchain.
Went ahead and took a small position. Still very hesitant for any large exposure on alts but $XLM looks really good.— Pentoshi Won’t Dm You. hates Dm’s. DM's are scams (@Pentosh1) October 14, 2021
looking for .40c https://t.co/RaknkZYaGD pic.twitter.com/1tFXUgNQET
FXStreet analysts have evaluated XLM price and predicted 85% gains in the altcoin’s price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto bulls on winning streak pushing for more
Bitcoin price jumped this week after a shift in sentiment on Thursday when global equities went back in the green and investors favored riskier assets like cryptocurrencies.
Binance support for Polkadot parachain auctions could send DOT to new all-time high
At the Sub0 Conference representatives of Parity Technologies, DOT founders Gavin Wood and Robert Habermeier, confirmed that Polkadot is now ready to implement parachains, auctions and crowd loans on its blockchain network.
XRP price awaits for volume to skyrocket to $2
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on XRP price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how Ripple bulls take control.
Shiba Inu whales buy the dip after SHIB loses $600 million in market cap
Shiba Inu concluded a massive rally, and SHIB price plunged on October 14. Proponents were awaiting a Dogecoin flippening, however, SHIB dropped to 14th rank by market capitalization soon after.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.