- XLM price has erected an ascending parallel channel on the 4-hour chart.
- A bounce from the setup’s lower trend line, although logical, seems unlikely.
- Stellar’s bear flag pattern on the 1-hour chart adds weight to the bearish outlook.
XLM price has slid into consolidation after a brief upswing. Technicals present a bearish outlook for the coin due to mounting pressure from overhead barriers.
XLM price at an inflection point
XLM price surged nearly 36% between April 10 and 11, resulting in a local top at $0.65. Since reaching this point, Stellar has created higher highs and higher lows, which results in an ascending parallel channel when the swing points are connected using trend lines.
Since April 14, XLM price has been trading close to the channel’s lower boundary at $0.62. Any attempts from the bulls aiming to head toward the upper trend line have failed due to the supply zone ranging from $0.63 to $0.65. Therefore, an exhaustion of the buying pressure will be fatal for the remittance token.
If this price swing slices through the lower trend line at $0.61, it will kickstart a new downtrend. Supporting this bearish move is the formation of a bear flag on the 1-hour chart.
This setup is a continuation pattern that contains a large crash in XLM’s market value, known as a flagpole, followed by a consolidation called the flag.
A breakdown of the lower trend line of the flag at $0.62 will signal the start of a 14% downtrend, which is obtained by adding the flagpole’s height to the breakout point.
This move places XLM price at $0.53, deep within the demand zone, extending from $0.55 to $0.50.
While the bearish scenario seems logical due to the multi-timeframe analysis, a potential spike in buying pressure due to an unforeseen event could breach the supply zone. Such a move would invalidate the bearish scenario and trigger the buyers to make a move.
Under such circumstances, XLM price could rise 9.5% to tap the channel’s upper trend line at $0.71, which coincides with the Momentum Reversal Indicator’s breakout line.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
