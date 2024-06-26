Worldcoin announced its latest partnership with Alchemy Labs earlier on Wednesday.

Alchemy will provide Worldcoin with infrastructure for the development of World Chain.

WLD is down over 5% despite the announcement.

In an announcement on Wednesday, Worldcoin (WLD) disclosed its latest partnership with Alchemy Labs, which will see the latter provide reliable infrastructure for the development of World Chain, its proposed Layer 2 network. Alchemy also plans to incorporate World ID to promote its expansion as an internet infrastructure. The move has yet to impact WLD's price, which is down 5.7%.

Worldcoin partners with Alchemy ahead of World Chain launch

Worldcoin, a project that offers human ID verification, has partnered with Alchemy Labs, a web3 infrastructure platform, to build the World Chain L2 network.

World Chain is a Layer 2 blockchain that aims to optimize for real users, giving World ID holders priority block space and zero fees for basic transactions.

With the partnership, Worldcoin will utilize Alchemy Labs' suite of integrations, APIs and other tools ahead of World Chain's launch.

The partnership will also allow Worldcoin access to Alchemy's rollup services, which will help power World Chain as a Layer 2 network. In turn, Alchemy will integrate World ID to scale its "growth as an internet infrastructure."

"World Chain will launch with over 10M users, creating a global chain focused on real-world utility across DeFi and identity use cases," Alchemy stated in an X post.

World Chain had earlier disclosed that it would utilize Optimism's OP stack to build its network, making it part of the OP Superchain, an interconnection of Optimism-based Layer-2 networks.

The price of WLD is yet to experience a rally, with a decline of 5.7% in the last 24 hours. The partnership may cause WLD's price to rise as World Chain's launch draws closer.