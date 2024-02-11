- Worldcoin price has surged 15% in the last four days.
- A flip of the $2.66 resistance level could trigger a 20% move to $3.19 for WLD.
- A twelve-hour candlestick close below $2.29 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Worldcoin (WLD) price has been on an up-only trend for the last five days and shows no signs of stopping. However, there might be a bit of a slowdown as WLD approaches a key breakout level that could further propel the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based token higher.
Read more on AI and Nvidia earnings - Link
Worldcoin price approaches critical level
Worldcoin price created two local bottoms on January 23 and February 5, which hinted at a potential double-bottom pattern. WLD shot up 15% from the second swing low and is currently approaching the $2.66 hurdle, adding credibility to the said technical formation.
A decisive candlestick close above $2.66 will confirm a breakout for Worldcoin price from the double-pattern. This technical formation forecasts a nearly 20% upswing to $3.19, which is obtained by adding the distance between the peak and second bottom to the breakout point.
Until that happens, Worldcoin price is likely going to consolidate below $2.66, allowing sidelined buyers to accumulate WLD.
Also read: Worldcoin offices in Hong Kong hit by investigation by Office of the Privacy Commissioner
WLD/USDT 12-hour chart
The outlook for Worldcoin price is based on the Nvidia’s earnings. But if the results on February 21 are lackluster, it could result in a sell-off for the AI-token Worldcoin. In such a case, if WLD produces a twelve-hour candlestick close below $2.29, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
This steep correction would promote a break in the potential recovery of the altcoin and potentially trigger a near-10% correction to the January 23 swing low at $2.07.
Also read: Bittensor price skyrockets nearly 20% ahead of NVIDIA earnings
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC targets $52,000, will New Moon trigger a pullback first?
Bitcoin (BTC) price action is showing strength and volatility after seven weeks of consolidation. The current weekly BTC candlestick has already registered a 9.30% gain and is likely to close on a positive note.
ThorChain Price Prediction: RUNE bulls prepare to reclaim $5.50
ThorChain (RUNE) price is trading with a bullish bias, completing a full swing V-shaped recovery after the steep dip in the first four days of February. It comes amid an altcoin revival recourse, inspired by Bitcoin price breaking past the $45,000 psychological level.
CTXC, OCEAN, GRT: Three altcoins setups amid World AI Cannes Festival hype
Cryptocurrency markets welcomed the World AI Cannes Festival on Thursday, an event opening the playground for over 50 projects in the artificial intelligence sector to showcase their latest update.
Bitcoin price shows strength as US BTC ETF flow percentage beats AUM in most regions
Bitcoin (BTC) price has inspired optimism among traders after breaking consolidation within a daily supply zone. The next directinal bias, however, hinges on whether it will be able to break above the supplier congestion level it now faces.
Bitcoin: BTC targets $52,000, will New Moon trigger a pullback first?
Bitcoin (BTC) price action is showing strength and volatility after seven weeks of consolidation. The current weekly BTC candlestick has already registered a 9.30% gain and is likely to close on a positive note.