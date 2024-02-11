Share:

Worldcoin price has surged 15% in the last four days.

A flip of the $2.66 resistance level could trigger a 20% move to $3.19 for WLD.

A twelve-hour candlestick close below $2.29 will invalidate the bullish thesis.

Worldcoin (WLD) price has been on an up-only trend for the last five days and shows no signs of stopping. However, there might be a bit of a slowdown as WLD approaches a key breakout level that could further propel the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based token higher.

Read more on AI and Nvidia earnings - Link

Worldcoin price approaches critical level

Worldcoin price created two local bottoms on January 23 and February 5, which hinted at a potential double-bottom pattern. WLD shot up 15% from the second swing low and is currently approaching the $2.66 hurdle, adding credibility to the said technical formation.

A decisive candlestick close above $2.66 will confirm a breakout for Worldcoin price from the double-pattern. This technical formation forecasts a nearly 20% upswing to $3.19, which is obtained by adding the distance between the peak and second bottom to the breakout point.

Until that happens, Worldcoin price is likely going to consolidate below $2.66, allowing sidelined buyers to accumulate WLD.

Also read: Worldco in offices in Hong Kong hit by investigation by Office of the Privacy Commissioner

WLD/USDT 12-hour chart

The outlook for Worldcoin price is based on the Nvidia’s earnings. But if the results on February 21 are lackluster, it could result in a sell-off for the AI-token Worldcoin. In such a case, if WLD produces a twelve-hour candlestick close below $2.29, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.

This steep correction would promote a break in the potential recovery of the altcoin and potentially trigger a near-10% correction to the January 23 swing low at $2.07.