Worldcoin price dips 46% in a month as Sam Altman’s project faces investigation worldwide

- Worldcoin’s WLD token price dropped 46.37% within a month of its launch.
- The project is currently under investigation in Germany, France and the UK, and WLD price continues its downward trend.
- An alleged whistleblower raised red flags in the project and claims to have worked on Worldcoin since before its token launch.
Worldcoin, a crypto project by ChatGPT founder Sam Altman, has garnered growing scrutiny from regulators and watchdogs worldwide. The project has earned a reputation for possible violations of national data protection laws, because of its eye-ball scanning orbs that enroll users.
In an interesting turn of events, a whistleblower who claims to have worked with the Worldcoin team since before WLD token launch, has come forward with red flags and allegations. WLD price continues to bleed as authorities in Germany, France and the UK investigate the project.
Also read: Worldcoin spends nearly $500,000 in Ethereum gas fees, here’s how EIP-4844 can help save millions annually
Worldcoin WLD token plummets 46% in 30 days
WLD token traded at $2.456, on July 25, the day following its listing on Binance. Since then, WLD price dropped to $1.317, as of Friday morning. In a 30-day timeframe, WLD shaved off 46.37% of its price. This is a significant decline for a token, when several altcoins and cryptocurrencies went through a period of market crash followed by a recovery within a few weeks.
WLD/USDT price chart on Binance
Developments around Worldcoin and ongoing investigations from authorities in different countries have acted as an influence on WLD token’s price. The project aimed at creating decentralized identities for users has raised concerns on account of its enrollment process. The scanning of eye-balls through orbs and collecting biometric data, is likely a violation of national data protection laws.
Several governments have flagged the same and Worldcoin is currently under investigation in Germany, France and the UK.
Alleged whistleblower points at red flags
Nadir Hajarabi, an alleged whistleblower who describes his association with Sam Altman’s team since before WLD token launch, issued a video statement on YouTube. Hajarabi says he left the project post the release of the token and the whitepaper.
Describing himself as a believer in Universal Basic Income, Hajarabi characterizes Worldcoin as an organization that executed the same “horrendously” and shared several red flags associated with the project in his video. Without elaborating on specific details, Hajarabi explained that he released his statement with the consent of his legal team.
FXStreet has contacted Worldcoin for comments. Watch this space for updates.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
What is Bitcoin?
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
What are altcoins?
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
What are stablecoins?
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
What is Bitcoin Dominance?
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC history forecasts another crash in Q3 ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium
Bitcoin price shows a slow sideways movement around the $26,000 level after an outburst of volatility on August 17. This sideways movement could face a further decline should history rhyme.
Worldcoin price dips 46% in a month as Sam Altman’s project faces investigation worldwide
Worldcoin, a crypto project by ChatGPT founder Sam Altman, has garnered growing scrutiny from regulators and watchdogs worldwide. The project has earned a reputation for possible violations of national data protection laws, because of its eye-ball scanning orbs that enroll users.
Coinbase Layer 2 based Magnet Finance rug pulls users for $6.4 million via price oracle manipulation
Coinbase exchange's Layer 2 chain, BASE witnessed another rugpull on Magnet Finance, a lending protocol hosted on the blockchain. The users of the protocol lost $6.4 million to the deployer, a scammer associated with exploits of Kokomo Finance and Solfire.
Altcoin capitulation is not complete as Cardano, MATIC, Shiba Inu holders sit on massive unrealized losses
A vast majority of Cardano (ADA), Polygon (MATIC) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) holders are sitting on unrealized losses, according to data from crypto intelligence platform IntoTheBlock.
Bitcoin: More BTC liquidations than during FTX fallout, what’s next?
Bitcoin price crashed 15.70% from Monday’s open to the weekly low. But Thursday’s daily candlestick hit a low of 14% from its open, which is what caught many investors off-guard. As a result of this sudden shock, $855 million in long positions and $194 million in short positions were wiped out.