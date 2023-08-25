Breaking: Coinbase Layer 2 based Magnet Finance rug pulls users for $6.4 million via price oracle manipulation

- Coinbase Layer 2 BASE-based Magnate Finance deployer, rugged users for $6.4 million in locked assets on its platform.
- A crypto expert issued a community alert informing users that the protocol is likely to exit scam.
- Magnate Finance website is now offline and the Telegram group has been deleted.
Coinbase Layer 2 BASE has witnessed a series of rugpulls and exit scams, among projects deployed on its blockchain since its mainnet launch on August 9. Earlier today, on-chain analyst and crypto expert, ZachXBT issued a community alert through a tweet, for his 434,000 followers.
The expert warned users against Magnate Finance, a lending protocol on BASE. Within an hour of the warning, the protocol’s website went offline and the Telegram group was deleted. A total of $6.4 million was lost to the deployer’s price oracle manipulation.
Also read: Coinbase Layer 2 BASE hosts 500 scam tokens, amounting to $3.7 million in trade volume
BASE-based lending protocol deployed by exploiter
Magnate Finance refers to itself as a novel lending protocol on Coinbase’s BASE chain. The protocol amassed $6.4 million in crypto assets locked on its platform since its launch on August 4, according to DeFiLlama. ZachXBT identified links between the deployer of the project and the Kokomo Finance exit scam.
Magnet Finance TVL as of August 25 from DeFiLlama
Kokomo Finance was a project on the Optimism chain, and it stole $4 million in user funds, ushered a 95% decline in the price of the KOKO token and removed all its social media accounts, on March 27.
ZachXBT identified that Magnate Finance’s deployer’s address is the same as the Solfire exit scam. this finding was confirmed by blockchain security firm, SlowMist.
We have also received reports from users, please pay attention to the safety of funds. https://t.co/emzcyFACKv— SlowMist (@SlowMist_Team) August 25, 2023
Link between Magnate Finance and Solfire Exit scam deployer
At the time of writing, Magnate Finance’s website and Telegram are offline and deleted, respectively, and DeFiLlama shows $2.8 in crypto assets on BASE remains locked in the protocol.
Blockchain security firm PeckShield explains the price oracle manipulation in its tweet:
#PeckShieldAlert #exitscam The TVL of Magnate Finance on #Base has dropped ~$6.4M— PeckShieldAlert (@PeckShieldAlert) August 25, 2023
The developer modified the provider of the price oracle and removed all the assets. pic.twitter.com/cveB4jrrGc
The price of the protocol’s MAG token nosedived 86% in response to the news of the rugpull.
#PeckShieldAlert #rugpull Magnate Finance $MAG has dropped -86% pic.twitter.com/3U1shfH0uE— PeckShieldAlert (@PeckShieldAlert) August 25, 2023
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Breaking: Coinbase BASE-based Magnet Finance rugpulls users for $5.67 million
Magnate Finance refers to itself as a novel lending protocol on Coinbase’s BASE chain. The protocol amassed $5.67 million in crypto assets locked on its platform since its launch on August 4, according to DeFiLlama. ZachXBT identified links between the deployer of the project and the Kokomo Finance exit scam.
ARK Invest and 21Shares submit two joint Ethereum futures ETF applications after SEC remission
Ark Invest and 21Shares have resolved to a double-chance bet, hoping to get a greenlight from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) this time. It comes after the financial regulator delayed a decision in their previous applications.
BRICS set to abandon US Dollar for trade settlements; Doors for crypto adoption open
The US Dollar has been losing influence over the global markets owing to the worsening foreign relations between countries such as BRICS. One of the biggest decisions seems to be coming from the Eastern hemisphere, which could have a long-lasting bearish impact on USD but could allow for a better future for cryptocurrencies.
Bitcoin price holds at $26,100 range ahead of Jerome Powell’s Speech at Jackson Hole Symposium
After triggering an impulse across the cryptocurrency market with a small but steady rise, Bitcoin price has reached a traffic jam and is now stuck around the $26,000 range. It comes ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium, infamous for its impact, causing stocks to fall in 2022.
Bitcoin: More BTC liquidations than during FTX fallout, what’s next?
Bitcoin price crashed 15.70% from Monday’s open to the weekly low. But Thursday’s daily candlestick hit a low of 14% from its open, which is what caught many investors off-guard. As a result of this sudden shock, $855 million in long positions and $194 million in short positions were wiped out.