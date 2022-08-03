Will the ApeCoin price finally defy the odds? Higher targets depend on this

- ApeCoin price ascends under low volume.
- APE price hovers above the 8- and 21-day simple moving averages.
- The uptrend for ApeCoin price is dependent on $4.05 holding as support.
ApeCoin price could continue higher, but the uptrend does not look promising.
ApeCoin price uptrend is unconvincing
ApeCoin price shows questionable signals to start the month of August. Since mid-July, the APE price has been on a steady uptrend. However, the Volume Profile Indicator does not display a confident pattern justifying the gains. The APE price still has the potential to rally, but a smart money liquidity hunt targeting $4.40 will be unsurprising if it occurs.
ApeCoin price currently trades at $7.32. From a price action point of view, the Ethereum-based NFT platform token looks to be aiming for liquidity levels in the $10.80 range. Such a hike would result in a 50% increase from the current market value. The 8- and 21-day moving averages support the idea that the bull run may continue as they are ontracting just below today’s auctioning price.
APE/USDT 1-Day Chart
Due to the sparse volume profile, bulls looking to enter the market targeting $10.80 should leave room for error. The entire uptrend scenario would be void if the bears can conquer the invalidation point at $4.05. Consequently, a decline towards $3.70 would be likely, resulting in a 50% decrease from the current ApeCoin price.
In the following video, our analysts deep dive into the price action of Ripple, analyzing key levels of interest in the market. -FXStreet Team
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Will the ApeCoin price finally defy the odds? Higher targets depend on this
ApeCoin price shows questionable signals to start the month of August. Since mid-July, the APE price has been on a steady uptrend. However, the Volume Profile Indicator does not display a confident pattern justifying the gains.
Terra's LUNA price finally shows the buy signal you've been waiting for pt.2
Terra's LUNA price could begin a charge towards $2.70 liquidity levels. FXStreet subscribers may recall the liquidity zone as it was successfully utilized in a bearish trade idea forecasted on July 6.
This sudden change makes Ripple's XRP price extremely bullish again
XRP price shows reasons to believe in an uptrend scenario targeting $0.48 in the short term. XRP price shows strength as the bulls have rallied 26% in a week. The digital remittance token now stands erected above a descending parallel channel’s median line.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: A fundamental line in the sand
Bitcoin price shows fundamentals are likely sidelined from the market until higher targets are reached. Still, a trader understands to always look for opportunities and manage risk accordingly. BTC price remains fundamentally bearish until $30,000 is breached.
Bitcoin: Is BTC out of the ‘bearish’ woods yet?
Bitcoin has overcome the 200-week SMA and 30-day EMA, denoting a major surge in bullish momentum. As a result, BTC could revisit anywhere from $25,000 to $30,000 soon. A daily candlestick close below 200 four-hour SMA at $21,117 will invalidate this bullish thesis.