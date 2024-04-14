- Celestia price has been in an overall bearish trend, trading within a descending channel pattern.
- With TIA bouncing off strong support at $8.40, buyer momentum could see the altcoin rise 50% past $14.70 blockade.
- A break and close below $7.56 would produce a lower low, negative the bullish thesis.
Celestia (TIA) price, like the broader cryptocurrency market, is trading with a bearish bias. However, for TIA, the altcoin has missed out on the recent rally that saw the Bitcoin (BTC) price ascend past the $70,000 psychological level. The dip in the TIA price could be an opportunity in disguise depending on how the bulls play their hand.
Also Read: Celestia price could dip before TIA rallies 40%
Celestia price could rally 50%
Celestia price has been in an overall bearish trend, trading within a descending channel pattern since early February. The price action has been broadly characterized by lower highs and lower lows.
After a successful bounce above the $8.40 support, the Celestia price could be poised for a rally. If this support holds, TIA price could shatter resistance due to the midline of the channel, potentially extending to the $14.70 roadblock. This would constitute a 50% climb above current levels.
Long positions are encouraged once the Celestia price successfully breaks and closes above the midline of the descending parallel channel. A breakout above the $14.70 resistance is needed for the bulls to take over.
If Celestia price successfully breaks out above $14.70, this could lead to a move towards the $20.80 resistance level.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is close to slipping below 30, suggesting that TIA could soon be oversold, precipitating a pullback. Hence, TIA is at a good point to register a bold move north. All it needs is the go sign from Bitcoin price or renewed enthusiasm in the market.
TIA/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, if profit booking continues, the Celestia price could drop to the $8.40 support. A slip below this level would send TIA price to the support zone right underneath. If the bears haul the Celestia price to break below $7.56, it would produce a lower low. This would invalidate the bullish thesis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Solana congestion troubles could end soon, testnet v1.18.11 release arrives
Solana network is plagued by failed transactions caused by congestion issues on the blockchain. The recent rise in popularity of Solana-based meme coins has resulted in a massive increase in user activity on the SOL blockchain, which has exacerbated the issue.
Bitcoin meme coin PUPS hits new all-time high as Ordinals tokens see massive spike
Pups, a BTC-based meme coin, hit a new all-time high of $84.08 early on Friday. The Ordinals Inscription project, which was launched nearly a year ago, sees gains from anticipation surrounding Bitcoin halving.
XRP price tests $0.60 support as AMM makes comeback on XRPLedger
Ripple sees AMM back in action on the XRPLedger mainnet after amendment on Friday. XRP price tests $0.60 support, price ranges below $0.62 on April 12. Ripple CLO shared the Second Circuit Court of Appeals refusal to reconsider their decision, considered a loss for the SEC.
Robert Kiyosaki steers clear from ETFs, opts for holding Bitcoin directly instead
Robert Kiyosaki, author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, is popular for his investment advice and pro-Bitcoin stance on social media platform X. Early on Friday, Kiyosaki shared his thoughts on Bitcoin ETFs and advocated holding the asset directly, instead of a “Wall Street” version.
Bitcoin: BTC’s rangebound movement leaves traders confused
Bitcoin (BTC) price has been hovering around the $70,000 psychological level for a few weeks, resulting in a rangebound movement. This development could lead to a massive liquidation on either side before a directional move is established. While Bitcoin’s long-term outlook remains positive, bouts of volatility could bring prices down ahead of the upcoming halving.