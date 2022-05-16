Can Terra’s LUNA recover and reach $120 again?

- LUNA price plummets nearly 38% despite a 200% increase in trade volume.
- Do Kwon, CEO of Terraform Labs, has written a proposal to fork LUNA to a new chain with a cap of 1 billion coins.
- Binance CEO CZ believes Do Kwon’s plan to save LUNA will not work as forking does not add value to the new fork.
Do Kwon’s proposal to fork Terra’s LUNA to a new chain has received criticism from Binance CEO and cryptocurrency proponents. The Luna Foundation Guard has spent $3 billion stabilizing TerraUSD’s peg, however, UST has failed to recover.
Terra’s LUNA struggles to recover despite forking plan
The Luna Foundation Guard has spent billions of dollars reinstating TerraUSD’s (UST) peg. However, UST price is struggling to make a comeback. At the time of writing, UST is priced at $0.082, 91.8% lower than its $1 peg.
Do Kwon, the CEO of Terraform Labs, came up with a recovery plan for Terra’s tokens. The Luna Foundation Guard Council proposed forking LUNA to a new chain, using a snapshot from before the attack on the blockchain.
Also read: Luna Foundation Guard (LFG) sold 46,876 BTC amid Terra's death spiral
The recovery plan proposes a cap of 1 billion coins, where 900 million tokens of the new chain are set aside to be returned to LUNA and UST holders from before the de-pegging event and chain hold, and the last 100 million tranche is to be staked at the network genesis state.
5/ There are multiple proposals on Agora on the best steps to move forward for the community – after having read many of them, I’ve put down my thoughts of what I think the best steps are: https://t.co/pJNXATzllz— Do Kwon (@stablekwon) May 13, 2022
Proponents criticize Do Kwon’s plan for LUNA recovery
Changpeng Zhao, CEO of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, critiqued Do Kwon’s recovery plans and revealed that he does not believe that LUNA can recover and make a comeback to $120.
Zhao stated that,
This won’t work. – forking does not give the new fork any value. That’s wishful thinking. – one cannot void all transactions after an old snapshot, both on-chain and off-chain (exchanges).
On behalf of Binance, CZ asked the Terra team to compensate retail users first and supported the prioritization of the smallest wallets with UST deposits on Anchor. Binance has nearly $1.6 billion tied up in LUNA’s collapse.
1/5. Some interesting updates, full transparency and lead to protect users:— CZ Binance (@cz_binance) May 16, 2022
As it turns out, most UST pairs were 0 fee to begin with. (I didn't know that, our team had to tell me.) So, not much UST there.
We do have... https://t.co/ihxbHzwmK5
Kwon has requested community members for patience as Terraform Labs works on multiple tasks to stabilize UST, repeg it and drive a recovery in LUNA.
Still, the CEO of CryptoQuant revealed that market maker(s), including the ones hired by LFG, sent 84,000 BTC, equivalent to $2.5 billion, to multiple exchanges last week. It is unclear whether the BTC tokens were sold, but it is likely that Coinbase digested a majority of the selling pressure and efforts to recover algorithmic stablecoin UST failed.
Conclusion:— Ki Young Ju 주기영 (@ki_young_ju) May 16, 2022
Market maker(s), including the ones hired by LFG, already sent 84k BTC(~$2.5B) to multiple exchanges last week.
Not sure they finished selling, but it is highly likely for the accumulation from institutions since Coinbase digested the majority of selling pressure.
Larry Cermak, VP of research at IntoTheBlock, pointed out that LFG has gone from $3.1 billion in its reserves a week ago to $87 million now as the non-profit organization spent nearly $3 billion on defending UST’s peg. Despite the efforts, the stablecoin collapsed.
In summary, LFG has gone from having $3.1 billion in their reserves a week ago to now having roughly $87M. Which means they spent roughly $3 billion defending the UST peg and UST still collapsed. https://t.co/A9UBKnMJDH pic.twitter.com/bbF1wd2U5A— Larry Cermak (@lawmaster) May 16, 2022
VisionPulseTrades evaluated LUNA price trend and revealed that if the bottom is in, LUNA needs to gain confidence among investors to begin a trend reversal. If so, the next bullish target for is capped between $0.00025 and $0.00033.
A recovery to $120 is therefore unlikely for LUNA, as VisionPulseTrades emphasizes the demand for the token comes from investors expecting a recovery and a purchase of Terra by the LFG.
Terra LUNA's collapse dragged the whole crypto market
After Terra LUNA's implosion, most crypto assets suffered heavy losses. What's next for Bitcoin?
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Can Terra’s LUNA recover and reach $120 again?
Do Kwon’s proposal to fork Terra’s LUNA to a new chain has received criticism from Binance CEO and cryptocurrency proponents. The Luna Foundation Guard has spent $3 billion stabilizing TerraUSD’s peg, however, UST has failed to recover.
XRP investors discouraged by China’s economic outlook
Ripple (XRP) price saw bulls trying to get price action through the red descending trendline over the weekend, in an attempt to stop this downtrend that has been present since April.
Shiba Inu price will drop back to $0.00001
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is stalling this morning on its recovery path from the slaughter it underwent last week. Over the weekend, investors got time to reassess the situation.
How 12.59 million ETH out of circulation can affect Ethereum price
The number of Ethereum tokens staked in the Eth2 contract has reached a new all-time high. Despite the key milestone, analysts fear further decline in ETH price, on account of "bear pennant" structure.
Bitcoin: Multiple scenarios arrive at the same bearish conclusion
Bitcoin price shows interesting setups from multiple time frames that hint at a confluence. This convergence occurs for the short-term bullish outlook as well as the macro bearish scenario for BTC.