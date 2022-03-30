- Axie Infinity price plummeted 7% in response to the $600 million hack on the Ronin network.
- The Ronin bridge and Katana Dex have been halted following the recent exploit, costing over $550 million in Ethereum and USD Coin.
- According to an official statement, developers are currently working with law enforcement to get funds recovered or reimbursed.
Axie Infinity price took a massive hit in response to the news of the hack on the Ronin network. The project's official Discord, Ronin network's social media, the Substack page, the Ronin bridge and Katan DEX have all been halted after the network suffered an exploit worth $550 million.
Axie Infinity price plunged with a $550 million exploit on Ronin
Ronin network developers believe the attacker used hacked private keys and forged fake withdrawals, draining funds of the Ronin bridge within two transactions. The hack occurred on March 23; however, it was discovered on March 29, 2022, when a user attempted a withdrawal of 5,000 ETH and failed.
The Ronin bridge has been exploited for 173,600 Ethereum and 25.5M USDC.— Ronin (@Ronin_Network) March 29, 2022
The Ronin bridge and Katana Dex have been halted.
The hack has resulted in a drop in RON, Ronin network's governance token's price. The chain had nine validator nodes, of which five private keys were hacked to gain access to the funds.
Axie Infinity's official Discord channel, Katana DEX, Ronin bridge and Ronin's social media was halted as developers sought support from law enforcement to ensure reimbursement of lost funds. Developers issued a statement saying they are
Currently working with law enforcement officials, forensic cryptographers and our investors to make sure that all funds are recovered or reimbursed. All of the AXS, RON and SLP [tokens] on Ronin are safe right now.
Based on an announcement on the official channel, the exploit consisted of 173,600 ETH and 25.5 million USDC. This totals over $550 million.
Analysts have evaluated the Axie Infinity price trend and predicted a bear market in the gaming token.
Also decided to enter $AXS scalp here— Livercoin (@Livercoin) March 28, 2022
Consolidated after a very decent rally. Reclaimed the range lows and now trying to climb back up.
Shaving off 50% at the local top and letting the rest ride to range high. pic.twitter.com/raSSQd5omL
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Did Ethereum price hit a local market top?
Ethereum price has posted double-digit gains over the past week as analysts evaluate whether the altcoin is on track to hit a local top. Analysts evaluate metrics like Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV), funding rates and debt to predict Ethereum’s next move.
Here’s what to expect from Solana price after OpenSea integration
Solana price is on the verge of setting up a swing high around a crucial resistance barrier, suggesting that a reversal is likely. This move could be foreshadowing a retracement before the next leg-up, especially after OpenSea, one of the biggest NFT platforms announced support for Solana NFTs.
Shiba Inu price could repeat another explosive breakout
Shiba Inu price is about to trigger an event that has not been triggered since October 2021: an Ideal Bullish Ichimoku Breakout.
Chainlink price delays its 30% upswing as bulls hit a minor blockade
Chainlink price shows signs of exhaustion and is likely to retrace to the immediate support levels. This downswing will allow buyers to recuperate before the next leg-up.
Buyers euphoric, but BTC is not out of the woods yet
Bitcoin price shows a retest of the upper range of its consolidation after rallying for nearly two weeks. This uptrend will now face multiple hurdles that will decide the outlook for BTC in the near future.