Axie Infinity price continues uptrend as Origin promises free Axies to players

Axie Infinity developers revealed Origin, a brand new battle experience that offers three free Axies to players.

According to the latest announcement, Origin’s Alpha test version could hit markets by the end of March 2022.

Analysts have an optimistic outlook for Axie Infinity price.

Axie Infinity’s latest update to make the gaming economy more inclusive offers free Axies to players. The Origin release is much-awaited for its expansive onboarding experience and opening up the metaverse game to mainstream players.

Axie Infinity price climbs higher post-Origin launch announcement

Axie Infinity’s new release promises users a brand new interface, special effects and free starter Axies to recruit family and friends in the community. Sky Mavis, the developers behind Axie Infinity, is keen on opening the play-to-earn game to a broader audience.

The release is yet to be finalized, and the game’s release will be complete before the end of Q1 2022. The Alpha launch window would offer developers the opportunity to refine the game before the final release is out. Origin would not offer SLP or AXS rewards in the Alpha phase; additionally, a formal launch would reset all trainer progress and resources.

Season 0 would follow the Alpha Phase closely, implementing feedback from the test window to the final release. SLP earnings would transition from Battles v2 to Origin. Battles v2 would run parallel with Season 0 and shut down once the transition is complete.

Proponents believe that the launch of Origin could act as a positive catalyst for Axie Infinity price. The metaverse gaming token started a price rally by posting 4% gains. Analysts at FXStreet have evaluated the Axie Infinity price trend and noted that the gaming token’s drop below $55 indicates it is in a bear market.

Analysts argue that the composite level, considered an early sign of a turning point in trend, has hit new all-time lows for consecutive weeks. This indicator implies that Axie Infinity price could turn around and break into a rally.