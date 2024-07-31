- SWEENEY was a scam token launched by hackers that compromised Sydney Sweeney's X account, reveals ZachXBT.
- The hackers leveraged a SIM swap attack to access her phone number.
- Investors must exercise caution as scammers are leveraging the celebrity meme coin hype to conduct quick rug pulls.
In a now-viral analysis on July 30, on-chain investigator ZachXBT drew attention to a recent celebrity meme coin scam involving the recent hacking of actress Sydney Sweeney's X account and the launch of the SWEENEY token.
Hackers responsible for SWEENEY token launch
The actress's X account was compromised on July 2, 2024, with the attacker promoting a Solana-based token, SWEENEY, as part of a pump-and-dump scheme. ZachXBT's investigation suggests that convicted hacker Gurvinder Bhangu, also known as "Gurv," was behind the hack and the subsequent launch of the SWEENEY token.
1/ An investigation into the convicted UK hacker Gurv (Gurvinder Bhangu) and his connection to the recent Sydney Sweeney and Bob Odenkirk X account compromises resulting in $530K+ stolen by creating Solana meme coin scams. pic.twitter.com/AshjjSAx6R— ZachXBT (@zachxbt) July 30, 2024
Bhangu, who has a history of hacking Instagram accounts and blackmailing users, previously served time in the United Kingdom for his crimes.
The alleged hackers reportedly accessed Sydney Sweeney's phone and X's account. 404 Media posted evidence, including a photo of an iPhone and a July 2 Verizon receipt, indicating changes to her account.
The report suggests that Sweeney was SIM swapped, allowing the hacker to use her phone number on another device. The breach coincided with posts on Sweeney's X account promoting the SWEENEY token and teasing, "Going live on spaces soon, stay tuned to see what $weeney can do." These tweets and others mentioning a meme coin have since been deleted. Sweeney has not commented on the incident.
5/ After the incident screenshots of Gurv receiving codes to login to Sydney Sweeney’s account from the SIM swap on Telegram appeared online.— ZachXBT (@zachxbt) July 30, 2024
Attached is a receipt from Verizon for the Sydney Sweeney SIM Swap. pic.twitter.com/LESjWz2eWa
According to online reports, Gurv also previously hacked three victims in the United States and locked them out of their social media accounts, including an account that has 1.1 million followers.
"After the incident, screenshots of Gurv receiving codes to log in to Sydney Sweeney's account from the SIM swap on Telegram appeared online," ZachXBT wrote.
Gurv also allegedly hacked Breaking Bad's Bob Odenkirk
Using the Ethereum address connected to the Sydney Sweeney SIM swap on July 9, ZachXBT found another attack perpetrated by Gurv or an accomplice.
On July 8, Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul actor Bob Odenkirk also suffered a hack on X, with a hacker posting a link to a memecoin, just like in the Sweeney hack.
According to ZachXBT's analysis, the proceeds from the scam were sent to the same Ethereum address that funded the Solana address.
This shows that most celebrity meme coins launched in the past months may have been rug pulls from compromised celebrity social media profiles.
Meanwhile, a report by Jupiter Slorg revealed that most celebrity meme coins launched in the past month have declined by almost 90% from their all-time highs, and many are deemed to be potential pump-and-dump schemes.
30 celebrity coins launched on Solana last month.— Slorg (@SlorgoftheSlugs) July 25, 2024
Here’s where they are now:
pic.twitter.com/X1i2XvNfuq
Hence, investors must exercise caution and understand the risks before trading these celebrity meme tokens.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
