- Ethereum rallied nearly 20% against Bitcoin in the past two weeks.
- Ethereum supply held by whales climbed nearly 7% in the same timeframe.
- As Bitcoin hits $104,000 and traders take profits, capital rotation signals a potential altcoin season.
Ethereum (ETH) is hovering close to the $4,000 level early on Thursday. The second-largest cryptocurrency is gearing to test its 2021 peak at $4,868. Technical indicators support a bullish thesis for Ethereum.
Ethereum and altcoins in the top 50 rallied alongside Bitcoin (BTC) as the cryptocurrency hit the $100,000 milestone and climbed to an all-time high above $104,000.
On-chain indicators signal increased Ethereum accumulation by whales and a decline in exchange supply, both conducive for further gains in ETH.
Ethereum marches against Bitcoin, gains 20% in two weeks
Ethereum gained nearly 20% against Bitcoin in the past two weeks, as seen in the ETH/BTC price chart on Tradingview. Even as Bitcoin breaks the $100,000 milestone and extends its rally, Ethereum covers ground against the largest cryptocurrency.
The ETH/BTC pair faces resistance at 0.04382 and the August 2024 peak of 0.05019. Traders should keep their eyes peeled for further gains in Ethereum in the short term.
Technical indicators Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) support the bullish thesis. RSI is sloping upward, with no sign of divergence, and reads 57.
MACD flashes green histogram bars above the neutral line, consistent with underlying positive momentum in ETH price trend.
ETH/BTC daily price chart
If Ethereum fails to close above 0.03907, it could invalidate the bullish thesis. A correction in the pair could send ETH to collect liquidity in the Fair Value Gap (FVG) between 0.03054 and 0.03524.
Ethereum supply held by whales rises with a decline in exchange reserves
Santiment data shows that whales added nearly 7% ETH tokens to their holdings (exchange wallets are excluded) in the past two weeks. In the past week, exchange reserves dipped a 2% decline from the November 28 peak of 10.79 million to 10.57 million on Thursday.
When whales increase their holdings of a token it is typically considered a bullish sign, large wallet investors likely anticipate gains in the token. Dwindling exchange reserves are correlated with reduced selling pressure and support the price gain thesis for a token.
Ethereum supply held by whales vs. price | Source: Santiment
Ethereum supply on exchanges vs. price | Source: Santiment
Ethereum price prediction
Ethereum climbed to a peak of $3,956, inching closer to the $4,000 level, a key psychological barrier for ETH. The altcoin’s previous all-time high is $4,888 and Ethereum is currently trading nearly 25% below the 2021 peak.
Technical indicators RSI and MACD support Ethereum gains with RSI sloping upward, reading 65, and MACD signaling underlying positive momentum in ETH price trend.
If Ethereum successfully breaks $4,000, it faces a resistance zone where traders could take profits and likely usher a correction in ETH price.
IntoTheBlock data shows that 1.23 million wallet addresses bought 434,130 Ether between $4,030 and $4,145. The In/Out of the Money (IOMAP) metric is used to identify resistance zones where a large count of addresses bought the token, useful in predicting price movement.
ETH/USDT daily price chart
If Ethereum corrects, the altcoin could find support at $3,500 and further decline could push ETH to the imbalance zone between $2,722 and $3,014.
Traders should note that the correlation between Ethereum and Bitcoin is 0.81 as of December 5, according to data from Macroaxis.com. If Bitcoin price trend reverses, it could negatively impact Ethereum and the top 50 altcoins and result in a correction in the short term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bullish sentiment persists as BTC breaks above $100K mark
Bitcoin breaks above the $100K milestone on Thursday after a week-long consolidation. Bitcoin reaches a market capitalization of $2 trillion, driven by the choice of a pro-crypto SEC chair, rising institutional demand, and Vladimir Putin's supportive comments.
BNB Price Forecast: Hits new all-time high after launch of SprinBoard platform on Pancake Swap
BNB price faces a slight pullback on Thursday, trading around $727, after hitting a new all-time high of $793 the previous day. On Wednesday, the launch of PancakeSwap’s SpringBoard, a no-code platform for creating and launching tokens on BNB Chain, fueled the ongoing rally.
Ripple's XRP may see a rebound after recent pullback; on-chain data suggests further upward potential
XRP traded near $2.4 on Wednesday as Ripple Labs clarified that its RLUSD stablecoin will not debut on exchanges despite a rumored launch among crypto community members. Amid a sharp decline in XRP's price, on-chain data shows the remittance-based token still has the potential to resume its rally.
Donald Trump nominates pro-crypto Paul Atkins as next SEC Chair
President-elect Donald Trump announced that Paul Atkins will replace Gary Gensler as SEC Chair. Trump notes that Atkins recognizes that digital assets are crucial in "making America greater than ever before."
Bitcoin: A healthy correction
Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a 7% correction earlier in the week, dropping to $90,791 on Tuesday before recovering to $97,000 by Friday. On-chain data suggests a modest rebound in institutional demand, with holders buying the dip. A recent report indicates BTC remains undervalued, projecting a potential rally toward $146K.
