- The total cryptocurrency market valuation hit $3.54 trillion on Tuesday, a new all-time high.
- The crypto market is now on course for its sixth consecutive positive daily trading session.
- Bull seized control in the derivatives markets as bears booked 51% of the $343.14 million liquidations recorded on Tuesday.
Altcoin market updates: Ethereum breaches $3.7K resistance, while Tron and Avalanche gain traction
Ethereum price crossed the $3,700 mark as it outperformed Bitcoin on Wednesday amid positive tailwinds from news reports that the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) could approve staking for crypto ETFs in the US.
- Amid expectation of corporate participation in DeFi, the bullish sentiment spread toward prominent Proof-of-Stake networks including Tron (TRX) and Avalanche (AVAX).
- Tron (TRX) price hit $0.40 as the rally continued with another 17% surge on Wednesday amid several bullish catalysts including founder Justin Sun’s $30 million investment in Trump World Liberty Financial (WLFI) token.
- Avalanche (AVAX) price also increased by 6.5%, mirroring Ethereum’s 6% surge on the day.
Chart of the day: DeFi market cap hits $135 billion on Fed rate cut impact
The cryptocurrency sector’s positive reaction to Donald Trump’s re-election has dominated media discourse over the past month. However, a closer look at on-chain data trends reveal a pronounced impact of the macroeconomic policy shift from the US central bank, the Federal Reserve (Fed).
On November 7, the Fed announced a 25-basis-point rate cut after an initial 50-basis-point cut in September, marking the first time in four years the regulator slashed rates in two consecutive months.
This also coincided with significant dovish action from the Bank of England (BoE) and the European Central Bank (ECB).
Total DeFi Market Cap | TradingView
Amid the resulting decline in yield on government bonds and other risk-off securities, investors are increasingly shifting capital toward decentralized finance (DeFi) services to shore up gains.
Confirming this narrative, the TradingView chart above shows the aggregate market capitalization of DeFi-focused crypto projects.
The Total DeFi market cap stood at $73.2 billion as of November 6. But since the Fed’s latest rate cut decision, the figure has increased by 88% to hit the $135 billion milestone on December 4.
This suggests that the crypto market rally has not only been driven by speculative demand for key assets but also by inflows from fresh investments in core yield-bearish DeFi services and the dovish macro economic landscape.
Unsurprisingly, prominent DeFi-focused Layer-1 projects such as BinanceCoin (BNB), Solana (SOL), Tron (TRX) and Cardano (ADA) have recorded gains in excess of 100% during this period.
The next Fed rate decision is slated for December 17.
With analysts pricing in a 66% chance of another rate cut, further influx of funds in the DeFi sector could see broader crypto markets hit new peaks in the weeks ahead.
Crypto news updates:
- Bitcoin crashes to $62,000 on Upbit amid South Korea’s martial law declaration
Bitcoin’s price plunged over 30% to $62,000 on Upbit after South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law on December 3, 2024, citing political turmoil and threats from North Korea.
The announcement triggered widespread panic among crypto investors, triggering mass sell-offs in local markets.
Although Bitcoin recovered above $89,000 on Upbit, the local market remains disconnected from global exchanges, where the asset trades around $93,600, creating a $4,000 arbitrage gap.
- Enron announces relaunch with a focus on energy and blockchain
Enron, infamous for its catastrophic bankruptcy and fraud scandal in 2001, has announced plans to relaunch with a bold new vision aimed at tackling global energy challenges.
Notably, the company hinted at exploring blockchain and crypto technologies as part of its pivot toward “permissionless innovation,” sparking curiosity about its potential entry into the digital asset space.
This surprising announcement has reignited debates over the legacy of one of history's most notorious corporate collapses.
- Donald Trump nominates Paul Atkins as SEC Chair
President-elect Donald Trump has officially nominated Paul Atkins as the new Chair of the SEC.
Announced via a Truth Social post, Trump praised Atkins for his leadership in capital markets and regulatory expertise, emphasizing his commitment to fostering innovation and addressing digital asset challenges.
Atkins, a former SEC Commissioner and CEO of Patomak Global Partners, is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping policies for emerging financial technologies, particularly blockchain and cryptocurrencies.
This appointment marks a potential shift in the SEC's approach toward digital assets with Trump signaling a focus on “common sense regulations” and innovation as priorities.
The nomination has sparked optimism within the crypto sector, which anticipates more balanced oversight under Atkins' leadership after intense scrutiny under the outgoing Gary Gensler-led regime.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin rebounds as South Korea martial law proves short-lived
Bitcoin recovers slightly, trading above $96,000 on Wednesday, after its recent dip on Tuesday due to the political strife in South Korea. With the crisis seeming to be mostly over, BTC recovered more as the reversal of the martial law restored confidence in crypto markets.
Curve DAO price surges above $1, highest level since April 2023
Curve DAO extends gains by more than 30% on Wednesday, rallying 70% so far this week and reaching levels not seen since April 2023. On Tuesday, the announcement of CRV’s scrvUSD stablecoin launch on the Spectra ecosystem fueled the ongoing rally.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Cryptomarket stabilizes after South Korea reverses martial law
Bitcoin hovers near $95,700 on Wednesday, signaling potential weakness as technical indicators suggest a decline, while Ethereum and Ripple stabilize near key levels, hinting at a possible rally following South Korea's reversal of martial law.
Ripple's XRP sees over $4 billion in profit-taking following surge in whale activity
Ripple's XRP is down 5% on Tuesday after news of South Korea declaring martial law sparked a surge in selling activity and significant profit-taking among investors. However, whales have stepped up buying pressure as the remittance-based token looks to stage a recovery.
Bitcoin: A healthy correction
Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a 7% correction earlier in the week, dropping to $90,791 on Tuesday before recovering to $97,000 by Friday. On-chain data suggests a modest rebound in institutional demand, with holders buying the dip. A recent report indicates BTC remains undervalued, projecting a potential rally toward $146K.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.