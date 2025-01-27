- Bitcoin and the crypto market risk an extended correction after Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek went live.
- BTC's current decline mirrors a similar change in the stock market with the NASDAQ dropping over 3%.
- DeepSeek has overtaken ChatGPT as the highest-rated free application on Apple’s US App Store.
Bitcoin (BTC) slipped below $100,000 on Monday as China-based artificial intelligence (AI) model DeepSeek began gaining popularity across the US market, overtaking OpenAI's ChatGPT. DeepSeek's impact also led to rapid declines in the stock market with NASDAQ — spearheaded by Nvidia — diving more than 3%.
Bitcoin, crypto market dip as DeepSeek gains ground
The crypto market experienced turbulence following the rise of China's new AI startup, DeepSeek, which is trending across the global investment market.
DeepSeek, a newly launched AI chatbot and potential rival to OpenAI's ChatGPT, caught users' attention one week after the release of its open-source language model, R1, on January 20. It tops the chart as the highest-rated free app for US and Chinese users on the Apple App Store.
The hype around DeepSeek began after ScaleAI's CEO Alexandr Wang commended its effectiveness compared to leading US AI models like OpenAI's ChatGPT.
The popularity of DeepSeek led to a market-wide sell-off in US tech stocks and the crypto market. A major cause of this decline is the alleged low cost it took to build the model.
The Chinese AI company claims to have spent only $5.8 million to train its models, which is very tiny compared to its US counterparts. For example, OpenAI has raised a total of $17.9 billion so far to build its models.
Another bone of contention is that DeepSeek allegedly uses fewer chips to build faster and better AI models. Several top tech personnel, including Wang and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, have disagreed with this notion.
Wang stated in an interview with CNBC that he believes China has 50,000 H100 Nvidia chips.
"My understanding is that DeepSeek has about 50,000 H100s, which they can't talk about obviously because it is against the export control that the United States has put in place," Wang told CNBC.
Following the interview, US tech stocks plummeted with Nvidia (NVDA) shedding over $600 billion from its market capitalization in the past 24 hours. Additionally, the S&P 500 wiped out over $1 trillion from its market cap, while the NASDAQ dipped 3% over the same period.
Considering the rising correlation between the US stock market and cryptocurrencies, the crypto market plunged with Bitcoin diving below $100K for the first time since President Donald Trump's inauguration.
If the traditional stock market fails to recover, BTC's price could remain range-bound or decline further due to their rising positive correlation. This could also hinder the much anticipated crypto bull run in 2025.
However, the market could see a recovery if DeepSeek uses more AI chips and higher costs than it claims.
Meanwhile, meme coins named after DeepSeek quickly rallied with the surge in interest for the AI bot.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto traders gear for President Trump’s plan to tackle inflation, Bitcoin eyes rally above $100,000
Bitcoin corrects below the $100,000 milestone on Monday, slipping nearly 10% from its all-time high of $109,558 reached on January 20. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has declined to a low of $97,777, even as institutional investors remain bullish on Bitcoin.
Pepe Price Forecast: PEPE eyes for 20% crash
Pepe continues its decline, trading around $0.000012 and dipping nearly 10% at the time of writing on Monday after correcting more than 12% the previous week. PEPE’s long-to-short ratio trades below one, indicating more traders are betting on the frog-based meme coin to fall.
Dog-based meme coins DOGE and SHIB dip as bearish bets increase among traders
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu prices continue to decline on Monday after correcting more than 6% in the previous week. DOGE and SHIB long-to-short ratio trades are below one, indicating more traders are betting for dog-based meme coins to fall.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC, ETH and XRP momentum indicators hint at correction
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are approaching their crucial support levels on Monday; a firm close below would lead to a correction. Ripple (XRP) price follows BTC and ETH as it nears its ascending trendline; a close below would lead to a pullback ahead.
Bitcoin: BTC holdings of large investors surges as Trump takes the Oval Office
Bitcoin (BTC) trades in the green and hovers above $105,000 on Friday after hitting a new all-time high of $109,588 on Monday. CryptoQuant’s weekly report highlights that the demand for BTC from large investors surges as US President Donald Trump takes the Oval Office.
Trusted Broker Reviews for Smarter Trading
VERIFIED Discover in-depth reviews of reliable brokers. Compare features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the perfect fit for your trading style, from CFDs to Forex pairs like EUR/USD and Gold.