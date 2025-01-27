Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Pepe – European Wrap 27 January

Bitcoin (BTC) edges below $100,000 support and falls nearly 4% at the time of writing on Monday after hitting a new all-time high of $109,588 the previous week. The recent price decline has triggered a wave of liquidations across the crypto market, resulting in $860.55 million in total liquidations in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, the technical outlook suggests a further correction towards $90,000 as momentum indicators show bearish signals. Bitcoin price trades in the red, falling below $99,000 on Monday after hitting a new all-time high (ATH) of $109,588 the previous week.

Paradigm urges Ethereum to accelerate updates, warning that slow progress risks losing users and developers to faster, competing platforms.

Paradigm, a top venture capital and research firm in blockchain, has called on Ethereum to accelerate its update cycles to stay competitive. The firm points to ossification and inertia as major obstacles to the network's progress, warning that slow updates could push users and developers toward rival platforms.

Pepe (PEPE) continues its decline, trading around $0.000012 and dipping nearly 10% at the time of writing on Monday after correcting more than 12% the previous week. PEPE’s long-to-short ratio trades below one, indicating more traders are betting on the frog-based meme coin to fall. Moreover, the technical outlook suggests a further correction as momentum indicators show weakness, projecting a 20% crash ahead.

Pepe price faced rejection around a descending trendline (drawn by connecting multiple highs since early December) on January 18 and declined over 30% until Sunday, closing below its 200-day Exponential Moving Average at $0.000014. At the time of writing on Monday, it continues to edge down around $0.000012.