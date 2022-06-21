- Ethereum collateral position set a new record as 71,863.47 ETH were liquidated on June 18.
- Independent market analyst told his followers that latest Ethereum price rally would make for a clean fakeout.
- Analysts believe Ethereum price could plummet to $750 in the bear market, an 85% drop from all-time high.
Ethereum price has rebounded from its recent slump, outperforming Bitcoin. Experts believe the recent rebound could end up being a “clean fakeout” as liquidations hit large Ethereum collateral positions. Some analysts are projecting a bearish outlook on Ethereum price.
Also read: This token could trigger the next meltdown in Ethereum and crypto
Largest Ethereum collateral position liquidated
Based on data from Dune Analytics, a crypto data intelligence platform, the wallet with code 0x2291F52bddc937b5B840d15E551e1DA8C80c2B3c liquidated a 71,863.47 ETH collateral position on Liquity at $927.13, at 19:39 GMT on June 18. This set the largest single liquidation record for Liquity.
Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw loans at 0% interest against an Ethereum collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD, a USD-pegged stablecoin on Liquity protocol. The chart below represents the hourly total value locked (TVL) change over the past week on Liquity and the largest ETH liquidation is represented on June 18.
Hourly TVL Change (7 days) Liquity
Ethereum price gained 30% in two days, outpaced Bitcoin
After its massive recent slump, Ethereum price has bounced back, rallying 30% within 48 hours. Experts noted that this ETH recovery has outpaced Bitcoin as the altcoin made a comeback above $1,100 within two days. Experts noted that Ethereum is currently the best-performing asset in the top five cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.
Ethereum started a short-term uptrend after dropping to the support zone at $880 on June 19 and climbed above $1,100 moving into a short-term bullish zone. The altcoin now faces major resistance near the $1,150 and $1,160 levels.
ETH-USD price chart
Analyst calls “clean fakeout” in Ethereum price
PostyXBT, a crypto trader and analyst, told his 79,900 followers to be careful of the recent rebound in Ethereum price. The analyst argued that the move “would make for a clean fakeout.”
The analyst was quoted in a tweet:
[Ethereum]... stopped out on the reclaim of the level. It looks like an opportunity to flip long towards $1250 but $btc still hasn't reclaimed it's like for like level. Would make for a clean fake out. Be careful.
Justin Bennett, co-founder of Cryptocademy, supports this fakeout prediction. Bennett noted that fakeouts to one side of the pattern trigger extended moves in the opposite direction. He considers $900 and $780 as support levels for Ethereum price.
Fakeouts to one side of a pattern usually trigger extended moves in the opposite direction. $ETH is a perfect example. Fakeout above 1200 on the 15th and breakdown today.— Justin Bennett (@JustinBennettFX) June 18, 2022
$900 and $780 are support. #Ethereum probably visits the latter. pic.twitter.com/JSYEe6xGrj
Ethereum price could drop to $750 for this reason
Wendy O, the host of the O show and a leading crypto analyst, believes Ethereum price could plummet to a $750 low. Wendy argues that the current price of Ethereum is close to the beginning of 2021. Typically in bear markets, Bitcoin and Ethereum prices can drop up to 85%. If this holds true, an 85% drawdown from Ethereum’s all-time high of $4,800 would lead to $750 and this is the level that Wendy is watching out for.
Wendy told NextAdvisor,
Ethereum hit an all-time high in November 2021 at roughly $4,800, so an 85% correction would lead to around $750. However, it’s not going to be a straight shot down.
Key investment strategy before next Ethereum bull run
Analysts at FXStreet have recommended dollar cost averaging (DCA) as the ideal investment strategy before Ethereum’s next bull run. They consider $900 the bottom for Ethereum price and recommended $500 investments when price hit $1,000 and again when it hit $1,100. For more information, watch this video:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum price bulls get some relief as Celsius starts re-payments
Ethereum price is trending slightly higher on Tuesday after closing Monday with a Doji candlestick, indicating the start of a potential consolidation period.
These are the bullish targets for Polygon’s MATIC price rebound
MATIC price shows an interesting development over the last week that has led it to where it is currently trading now. A combination of two key events has led the altcoin to kick-starting a recovery.
Vitalik Buterin believes Bitcoin Stock-to-Flow model is false for this reason
Buterin believes the Bitcoin Stock-to-Flow model proposed by Plan B is unreliable. On June 18, the Bitcoin price invalidated the model for the first time, dropping below the lower bound and raising questions about its validity.
What Elon Musk speech at the Qatar Economic Forum 2022 means for Bitcoin price
Bitcoin (BTC) price was holding its breath this morning as crypto-guru Elon Musk appeared at the Qatar Economic Forum. Speaking at the Forum, Musk said that a recession in the near-term is more likely than not and that traders and investors need to prepare for the eventuality by prudently managing their portfolios.
Bitcoin: Everything you need to know about BTC 200-week MA
Bitcoin price has gone through turbulent times over the last few months. From reaching a new all-time high to hitting yearly lows and revisiting levels since 2020, the crypto markets have been extremely volatile.