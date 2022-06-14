- Ethereum price nosedived as bears chased $1,000, analysts predict further decline in the altcoin.
- A researcher at the Ethereum Foundation sounds alarms as Lido passes one-third of Ethereum staking.
- Experts warn Ethereum holders after a major squeeze comprising $100 million liquidity pushed ETH price 20% lower on Uniswap.
Ethereum price plummeted in response to the sale of 65,000 Ethereum on Uniswap. The major squeeze negatively influenced the Ethereum price, driving a bearish sentiment among holders.
Also read: Ethereum Price Prediction: Merge unknown timing and stETH issues add up to bearish pressure
Ethereum mining becomes unprofitable for the first time since 2020
Ethereum mining has become unprofitable for many users connected to the traditional energy grid for the first time since 2020. Ethereum prices hit a low of $1,188 while energy prices skyrocketed. With soaring electricity costs in New England, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island, the cost is higher than the Ethereum reward for the same GPU. Therefore, miners paying more than $0.245 per kWh are currently incurring losses.
Ethereum mining profitability
The profitability of mining Ethereum with GPUs has steadily declined. At this point, it is more cost-effective to buy Ethereum instead of mining or spending on electricity.
Ethereum price could hold $1,000 level according to experts
Michael Edward Novogratz, the CEO of Galaxy Investment Partners, believes the Ethereum price could plummet to $1,000 and hold this level in the current downtrend. Novogratz believes Ethereum is closer to “the bottom” than US equities, as he commented at a Morgan Stanley conference..
Novogratz was quoted as saying,
Until I see the Fed flinch, until I really think, OK the economy is so bad, and the Fed is going to have to stop hiking and even think about cutting, I don’t think it is time to really deploy lots of capital.
How Lido staking dominance poses a threat to Ethereum price
Ethereum staking protocol Lido has dominated Ethereum staking, putting the decentralized blockchain at risk of a centralized attack post the merge when it becomes a proof-of-stake network.
Danny Ryan, a researcher at the Ethereum Foundation, put forward this narrative in an article titled the risks of LSD (Lido staking dominance). Ryan recommends setting a threshold limit for all Ethereum stakers and warns investors to limit their exposure to the protocol for risks of centralized attacks. It reads:
Lido passing 1/3 is a centralization attack on PoS. We’re bad at assessing tail risk, but staking in Lido at these thresholds has a lot of it.
Based on data from Dune Analytics, Lido dominates ETH2 liquid staking with a 90.8% balance, over 4 million ETH staked. The team at Lido argues that it uses 21 validators, and centralized entities do not provide this kind of transparency.
Alex Svanevik, the CEO of Nansen, argues,
I think it’s too soon to impose self-limitation, if ever. You could easily imagine a more centralized or more malicious entity with no self-limitation racing past Lido.
stETH depeg could derail Ethereum price recovery
Lido’s stETH is a derivative token representing staked ether. stETH lost its peg this week – the token previously traded nearly at par with Ethereum. Since each stETH represents one staked Ethereum token and can be redeemed for 1 ETH in the future, after the merge, the dramatic de-peg led to a decline in stETH price.
stETH price plunged, trading at about 97% of Ethereum price in May 2022. Based on data from Dune Analytics, stETH was trading just above 93% of Ethereum price on Monday, June 13. Since Terra’s UST collapsed recently, the crypto community is drawing parallels between stETH and algorithmic stablecoin TerraUSD.
Lido has responded to this narrative on Twitter, explaining to the community that,
The exchange rate between stETH: ETH does not reflect the underlying backing of your staked ETH, but rather a fluctuating secondary market price. The market is naturally finding a fair price for stETH as some participants need to find liquidity.
Why Ethereum price plunged on Uniswap
On Monday, June 13, Ethereum price on Uniswap nosedived to $950 when compared to other cryptocurrency exchanges across several trading pairs. A large wallet investor dumped 65,000 Ethereum in exchange for stablecoins, driving a major squeeze comprising $100 million of liquidity in the altcoin.
This event drove Ethereum’s spot price 20% lower than other cryptocurrency exchanges. The whale was motivated to sell massive amounts of Ethereum because of a liquidation risk on an over-leveraged position where
- ETH was used to borrow 80 million DAI
- The whale financed the lending with 96,700 ETH on Maker DAO MAKER/USD
- A position of 130,000 ETH was opened.
Since this was an over-leveraged position, the whale cut their risk and sold more than 65,000 Ethereum coins on Uniswap and reduced the liquidation price.
Ethereum price suffers 20% decline
Analysts have evaluated the Ethereum price trend and argue that the altcoin is in a bearish zone. There is initial resistance near the $1,185 level, near the 23.6% Fib retracement. Two key resistances are near the $1,280 and $1,300 levels and analysts have identified a major bearish trend line on the Ethereum price chart.
Ethereum price could swing low to $1,073 level if the altcoin’s downtrend continues. A decline below the support zone at $1,000 could push the Ethereum price to $950.
ETH-USD price chart
Two Ethereum price points to watch out for
FXStreet analyst Akash Girimath is looking forward to a retest of a declining trend line in Ethereum around the $1,800 level. For more information and key support and resistance levels in Ethereum price, check out this video:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
This is how low Bitcoin price can go
Bitcoin (BTC) price is in a tight spot, and subject to some ferocious moves in markets where every asset class has seen outflows of money. Unfortunately, risk assets like cryptocurrencies and stocks have sold off more than bonds and commodities, with only one victory in the forex market: the US dollar.
Ethereum Price Prediction: RSI extreme oversold levels should provide support to ETH
Ethereum price prediction continues to be a high-risk activity as the second-biggest cryptocurrency continues to fall. ETH price dropped to $1,100 during the Asian trading session on Tuesday and has since bounced back to levels around $1,200 in the European session.
How traders can prepare for an 80% crash in XRP price
XRP price is showing strength as it bounces off a stable support level in line with an uptick in bullish momentum and recovery in Bitcoin price. Investors need to tread carefully, however, as the crypto markets are on the precipice of a capitulation move.
Why the crypto bloodbath can present a unique opportunity for Cardano’s ADA price
Cardano (ADA) price is set to book a solid intraday rally which makes one wonder if ADA traders are aware of what is happening in the markets. With global markets rattled and coiled by inflation worries and several asset classes on the back foot.
There’s a Bitoin price crash looming
BTC is at a point in its journey through the bear market where investors are split into camps that are expecting a relief rally, a continuation of the crash and a full-blown bull rally. Interestingly, none of the aforementioned theses is wrong per se.