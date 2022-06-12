The Ropsten testnet merge was successful, according to Ethereum developer Tim Beiko.

Ethereum network is set to push back the difficulty bomb by 2.5 months, and the Sepolia and Goerli merge events on the testnet are approaching.

Ethereum price continued to decline with the delay in difficulty bomb, ETH witnessed a double-digit drop.

Ethereum’s Ropsten testnet was a milestone event and a significant success for the altcoin. Developers noted 99% participation and proposal rates after fixing the issues that came up during the test. Analysts continue to remain bearish on Ethereum price.

Ethereum difficulty bomb delayed by 2.5 months

The team of Ethereum developers has decided to delay the difficulty bomb by 2.5 months, which has led to suspicion that the merge will fail to occur in August 2022. The news of a possible delay has added downside pressure to Ethereum, and the altcoin price has plummeted.

Ethereum price is currently sitting below the 50-day EMA, and analysts predict a further decline in the largest altcoin. The Ropsten testnet, considered a key milestone for Ethereum, was a major success. There was 99% participation and the proposal rate improved after configuring fixes and reboots.

Core developers identified issues and resolved them through the process. No red flags or causes of concern were identified, significant enough to announce a delay in the arrival of the merge on the mainnet.

Ethereum developer Tim Beiko noted that the Sepolia merge and Goerli merge are lined up in three weeks and six weeks, respectively. The difficulty bomb is a special code that has been pre-programmed in the Ethereum blockchain. It increases the computing difficulty of mining ETH and makes it impossible to do so, pushing a transition from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake.

Since the difficulty bomb is being delayed, the community is under the impression that the merge will be delayed. This has fueled a bullish sentiment among Ethereum holders.

Ethereum price could continue decline

Bob Mason, a leading crypto analyst, argues that the Ethereum price needs to sustain above major support level at $1,460; barring an extended sell-off, a decline to sub-$1,400 would confirm a downtrend.

Ethereum’s second major support level is $1,390, and the analyst retains a bearish outlook on the altcoin.

@bitbitcrypto, pseudonymous crypto analysts believe Ethereum price could continue bleeding.

$eth keep bleeding, if it ends here they got me good cause I don't see this stopping here tbh. zero buyers so far. pic.twitter.com/N7BBJM0BnS — Bi.pleb (@bitbitcrypto) June 12, 2022

