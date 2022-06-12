- The Ropsten testnet merge was successful, according to Ethereum developer Tim Beiko.
- Ethereum network is set to push back the difficulty bomb by 2.5 months, and the Sepolia and Goerli merge events on the testnet are approaching.
- Ethereum price continued to decline with the delay in difficulty bomb, ETH witnessed a double-digit drop.
Ethereum’s Ropsten testnet was a milestone event and a significant success for the altcoin. Developers noted 99% participation and proposal rates after fixing the issues that came up during the test. Analysts continue to remain bearish on Ethereum price.
Ethereum difficulty bomb delayed by 2.5 months
The team of Ethereum developers has decided to delay the difficulty bomb by 2.5 months, which has led to suspicion that the merge will fail to occur in August 2022. The news of a possible delay has added downside pressure to Ethereum, and the altcoin price has plummeted.
Ethereum price is currently sitting below the 50-day EMA, and analysts predict a further decline in the largest altcoin. The Ropsten testnet, considered a key milestone for Ethereum, was a major success. There was 99% participation and the proposal rate improved after configuring fixes and reboots.
Core developers identified issues and resolved them through the process. No red flags or causes of concern were identified, significant enough to announce a delay in the arrival of the merge on the mainnet.
Ethereum developer Tim Beiko noted that the Sepolia merge and Goerli merge are lined up in three weeks and six weeks, respectively. The difficulty bomb is a special code that has been pre-programmed in the Ethereum blockchain. It increases the computing difficulty of mining ETH and makes it impossible to do so, pushing a transition from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake.
Since the difficulty bomb is being delayed, the community is under the impression that the merge will be delayed. This has fueled a bullish sentiment among Ethereum holders.
Ethereum price could continue decline
Bob Mason, a leading crypto analyst, argues that the Ethereum price needs to sustain above major support level at $1,460; barring an extended sell-off, a decline to sub-$1,400 would confirm a downtrend.
Ethereum’s second major support level is $1,390, and the analyst retains a bearish outlook on the altcoin.
@bitbitcrypto, pseudonymous crypto analysts believe Ethereum price could continue bleeding.
$eth keep bleeding, if it ends here they got me good cause I don't see this stopping here tbh. zero buyers so far. pic.twitter.com/N7BBJM0BnS— Bi.pleb (@bitbitcrypto) June 12, 2022
FXStreet analysts have identified two Ethereum price points that traders need to watch out for. For more information, watch this video.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
