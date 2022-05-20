- Meme coins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu prices have plummeted 80% from their all-time high in the ongoing bear market.
- 410.36 trillion Shiba Inu tokens have been burned so far, failing to fuel a recovery in SHIB price.
- Analysts believe trend exhaustion is low and Dogecoin is ready to make a comeback to the $0.13 level.
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu witnessed a massive price drop in the recent bloodbath that hit the cryptocurrency market. Meme coins wiped out their gains, plummeting from their all-time highs, while investors poured capital into social tokens.
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu prices nosedived 80%
The cryptocurrency market has been in decline for an extended period. Meme coins like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Floki Inu, Dogelon Mars and Baby Doge have shed over 80% of their value since their all-time highs.
While Shiba-Inu-themed cryptocurrencies wiped out their gains, social tokens in sports entertainment witnessed a rise in popularity. Multiple fan tokens, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Juventus (JUV), FC Barcelona (BAR), AC Milan fan token (ACM), and FC Porto (PORTO), have posted massive gains since May 18, 2022.
Investors have turned to entertainment in times of crypto bloodbath and market turmoil, rooting for their favorite football club.
Fan tokens witnessed three-digit gains over the past week
The Total Value Locked in Shiba Inu's DeFi platform Shiba Swap has consistently plummeted since July 2021. Total Value Locked represents the number of assets being staked on the DeFi platform. Therefore, a declining TVL on Shiba Swap indicates a reduction in supply secured by the platform.
Shiba Swap TVL
410.36 trillion Shiba Inu tokens burned, no recovery in sight
Data from Shiba Inu's burn portal Shibburn revealed that 410.36 trillion SHIB tokens had been destroyed. Typically, a shrinking circulating supply fuels recovery in the price.
However, despite a rapid decline in the circulating supply of the meme coin, there has been no recovery in Shiba Inu's price. The meme coin has witnessed a consistent price drop, despite the destruction of 5.4 billion SHIB tokens on Friday.
Dogecoin price could recover with declining trend exhaustion
Analysts evaluated the Dogecoin price drop and predicted a recovery in DOGE. Crypto analysts at the YouTube channel Trade Confident have identified trend exhaustion as a critical indicator of Dogecoin's rally. When trend exhaustion is low, Dogecoin price usually recovers and witnesses a breakout. Analysts noted that currently, the trend exhaustion level is low; therefore Dogecoin price could recover from its slump and target the $0.13 level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Can Solana price enter a 50% relief rally?
Solana price is in the beginnings of a quick recovery rally that could propel it back to levels that were last seen nearly two weeks ago. Two technicals back the claim for why SOL could be ready for this ascent.
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH will sweep the lows at $1,500
Ethereum price displays reasons to believe in a ‘sweep the lows’ event in the coming days. Traders should approach the smart contract blockchain with caution.
Assessing the possibility of a 40% upswing for Cardano
Cardano price is in a spot favorable for the bulls and short-term traders as a rally might be in the works. A minor retracement will allow interested buyers an opportunity to accumulate ADA at a discount before catalyzing an explosive uptrend.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: The last rebound before capitulation
Bitcoin price is showing bullish signs in the lower time frames, which can be taken advantage of by traders in the next couple of days. But looking at BTC from the highier time frames suggests that the bottom is not in yet.
Bitcoin: Multiple scenarios arrive at the same bearish conclusion
Bitcoin price shows interesting setups from multiple time frames that hint at a confluence. This convergence occurs for the short-term bullish outlook as well as the macro bearish scenario for BTC.