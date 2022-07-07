- Dogecoin price is at an inflection point, which could result in a 15% move in either direction.
- A swing high above $0.071 and a flip of this level into a support floor is likely to trigger a bullish move.
- Rejection at $0.071, followed by a breakdown of the low-time-frame support level at $0.062, could push DOGE lower.
Dogecoin price is consolidating within a range, which seems to have formed a smaller range of its own. Regardless of the coil up, DOGE is at an inflection point, suggesting its next move could be volatile.
Dogecoin price gets ready
Dogecoin price rallied 60% between June 18 and June 27, setting up a range extending from $0.049 to $0.078. This impressive recovery bounce topped as the momentum was exhausted and investors started to book profits.
As a result, DOGE retraced 20% and tagged the midpoint of the range at $0.063, forming a smaller range, extending from $0.062 to $0.071. If Dogecoin price flips the $0.071 hurdle into a support level, there is a good chance for this initial move to continue.
In this case, DOGE could tag the range high at $0.078 after a 15% rally or the high-time-frame resistance barrier at $0.082 for a 20% ascent.
DOGE/USDT 1-day chart
Regardless, investors need to note that the directional bias depends on how Dogecoin price reacts to the $0.071 level. A rejection at this level will indicate that the buyers are not in control and could likely result in a 15% retracement to the $0.049 to $0.057 daily demand zone.
This move does not necessarily snub the bullish case, but it will provide Dogecoin price and its buyers another chance to attempt a run-up.
However, a four-hour candlestick close below $0.049 will invalidate the bullish thesis for DOGE and trigger a further correction to $0.048.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Polygon’s MATIC is due for a massive uptrend unless this happens
Polygon’s MATIC price continues to display optimistic signals. Being an early bull is justifiable as the invalidation level is clear. Matic price could rally towards $1.00 in the coming days. From Jun 18 to 24, the bulls accomplished a 90% rally.
Tezos' XTZ price bottomed last time this happened, is history set to repeat?
Tezos price has seen an 83% decline since the all-time highs at $9.14 back in October 2021. The bearish strength is prevalent within the technicals, as the bulls have been unable to retrace at least 50% of each subsequent decline.
What would happen if Terra's LUNA price dips below $2
Terra's LUNA price shows concerning signals, with bears targeting $1.00. Still, being an early seller is ill-advised. Terra's LUNA price sideways action is finally starting to make sense.
Goldman Sachs entry into the Bitcoin futures market signals Armageddon
Bitcoin price coils in a sideways triangular trading range. Goldman Sachs rumored to have opened their first BTC futures and options position. Invalidation of the bearish downtrend is a break and close above $21,868.
Bitcoin: This support level can define BTC’s fate
Bitcoin price ended Q2 with a -56% return, which is the first in its 11-year history. On-chain metrics hint at bottom formation but technicals reveal more room to the downside. Bitcoin price has finished the first half of 2022 and things are not looking good. With record negative returns, BTC is likely to continue heading lower, especially if one particular support level is breached.