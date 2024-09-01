What to expect from Bitcoin in September, historically a red month for BTC

Bitcoin traders took $4.251 billion in profits in August 2024, contributing to the selling pressure on BTC.

Bitcoin whale transactions valued at $100,000 and higher hit their lowest point in nearly four years.

BTC remains undervalued on the 7-day and 30-day timeframe.

Bitcoin has historically yielded negative returns in September, BTC could extend losses if the pattern continues.

Bitcoin (BTC) on-chain metrics support gains in Bitcoin, however, historically the largest cryptocurrency has yielded negative returns for traders in the month of September. The ongoing cycle is considered different from previous ones with Bitcoin Spot ETFs approved this year and rising institutional demand for the asset.

Bitcoin monthly returns

BTC price could sustain above key support at $60,000, if institutional capital continues to flow into Bitcoin ETFs and drives consistent demand for the cryptocurrency.

On-chain metrics could push Bitcoin higher

Three on-chain metrics support gains in Bitcoin. Santiment data shows that crypto traders realized $4.251 billion in gains in August 2024. This is represented by large positive spikes in Bitcoin’s Network Realized Profit/Loss (NPL) metric.

While large scale profit-taking could push BTC lower, the whale transaction metric shows that large volume transfers valued at $100,000 and higher have declined, down to their lowest point in nearly four years.

When combined, the two metrics imply there is likelihood of gains in Bitcoin, whales are yet to realize large scale profits and are likely holding on to their BTC.

Bitcoin network realized profit/loss

Bitcoin whale transactions valued at $100,000 and higher

Bitcoin supply on exchanges dipped to its lowest level since December 2018, per Santiment data. Dwindling supply on exchanges means there is a lower volume of BTC in exchange wallets and there is room for BTC gains.

Typically, declining supply is considered positive for an asset’s price.

The Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) metric, used to identify whether an asset is undervalued or overvalued in a given timeframe shows that BTC is undervalued on both the 7-day and 30-day timeframes.

Bitcoin MVRV 7-day and 30-day

Bitcoin hovers close to $60,000

Bitcoin weekly chart shows BTC could sweep liquidity at $49,000, a key support level for the asset, before beginning a recovery. This marks a 15.58% decline in Bitcoin price.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) momentum indicator shows red histogram bars under the neutral line, meaning there is underlying negative momentum in Bitcoin price.

BTC/USDT weekly chart

Bitcoin could see a weekly candlestick close above $60,000, invalidating the thesis and pushing BTC towards the $65,000 target, the next key resistance for the asset.