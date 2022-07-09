- XRP price triggered a quick-run up between July 7 and 8, indicating an affinity to move higher.
- Although this move retraced, the chances of continuing this run-up to $0.387 and $0.439 are high.
- A four-hour candlestick close below $0.286 will invalidate the bullish thesis for Ripple.
XRP price is trying to stabilize above the midpoint of a recently formed range, so it can trigger a run-up. The buyers and bullish momentum also seem to be in place, indicating that Ripple is ready for a move higher.
XRP price ready to make some noise
XRP price rallied roughly 8% between July 7 and July 8, triggering a breakout above the $0.336 level. This barrier is the midpoint of the $0.286 to $0.387 range that was formed when the remittance token initially rallied 35% between June 18 and June 24.
The most recent spike in bullish momentum has pushed XRP price above a pivotal point indicating that it wants to move higher. Although the altcoin has retraced, it is trying to stabilize above this level.
If successful, interested investors can open long positions and expect XRP price to first sweep the liquidity resting above $0.387. Once the first target is achieved market participants can either choose to book profits or hold their position for the retest of the next level at $0.439.
XRP/USDT 4-hour chart
On the other hand, if XRP price fails to stay above $0.336, it will indicate that the buyers are weak and an uptrend or recovery rally is unlikely. In such a case, if XRP price produces a four-hour candlestick close below the range low at $0.286, it will invalidate the bullish thesis for Ripple.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
New lawsuit claims Solana’s SOL is an unregistered, centralized security
Solana has been slammed with a lawsuit claiming SOL is an unregistered security. The plaintiff claimed that Solana’s SOL token is a centralized security and insiders profited immensely while retail traders suffered losses.
Here is what market makers have in store for MATIC price
MATIC price has shown an incredible recovery run over the past three weeks. The bounce from the recent pullback suggests that bullish momentum is back.
Investors can expect big moves from Tezos’ XTZ due to this…
Tezos price has been coiling up under a stiff resistance barrier for almost a month. The recent recovery has pushed it close to forming a bullish setup that could potentially result in an uptrend.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Cryptos are primed for a significant rebound
Bitcoin price, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies are slowly but surely recovering from the uppercut cryptocurrencies received these past few weeks and months.
Warning: 150,000 Bitcoin tokens about to flood the market could trigger sell-off
Bitcoin price is attempting to move higher against a massive cluster of resistance levels, all of which are working to stop its bullish momentum. Investors need to be careful trading around this level as it could witness some serious volatility in the market.