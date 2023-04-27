What Solana price has in store as SOL NFT volume overshadows popular Ethereum NFT projects

- Solana price structure in the four-hour timeframe shows a bullish inverse head-and-shoulders pattern that forecasts a 36% rally.
- A similar pattern can be spotted in the weekly timeframe that hints at a 71% upswing.
- Additionally, investors seem to be making a comeback as SOL NFTs overshadow popular Ethereum NFT projects.
Solana price shows a bullish outlook on multiple timeframes suggesting that SOL is primed for a rally. Additionally, the fundamentals on the investor side of things also seem to be improving, adding a tailwind to the optimistic thesis.
Solana price takes its time
Solana price has set up a bullish inverse head-and-shoulders setup on the 1-day timeframe. As mentioned in previous publications, this same setup has formed on the three-day and weekly timeframe as well.
The inverse head-and-shoulders pattern on the daily chart forecasts a 36% rally to $34.10, obtained by adding the distance between the right shoulder’s peak and head to the breakout point at $24.90.
Additionally, the bullish divergence setup on the daily timeframe makes this outlook for SOL compelling.
SOL/USDT 1-day chart
The second most interesting setup for Solana price can be spotted on the three-day or weekly chart, which is also an inverse head-and-shoulder setup. Unlike the one described above, however, this technical pattern has been in formation for almost a year. The target for the high timeframe setup is a 71% upswing to $37.21.
While these two forecasts suggest Solana price could head anywhere between $34 to $37, investors need to pay attention to the equal high formed at $38.92. The buy-stop liquidity resting above this high is the likely target for bulls.
Hence, Solana price rally should provide SOL holders an 80% gain from the current level, should this bullish outlook come to pass.
SOL/USDT 12-hour chart
On the other hand, if Solana price fails to launch higher and instead produces a decisive higher timeframe candlestick close below $18.68, it will invalidate the bullish thesis. This move would produce a lower low and skew the odds in bears’ favor and potentially trigger a 20% crash to $14.95.
Solana NFTs take front-and-center stage
Solana NFTs’ seven-day volume, as seen in the image below, exceeded that of the popular Ethereum-based NFTs like Bored Ape Yacht Club and Mutant Ape Yacht Club. Solana-based Mad Lads breathed life into the SOL ecosystem after the FTX fallout.
Top NFT projects by 7-day volume
To make things interesting, Solana Labs announced a new plugin that allows ChatGPT to interact directly with the SOL blockchain.
Due to these two reasons, the activity of Solana has made a comeback, which could be just the right time for SOL price to kick-start a quick and volatile rally.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
