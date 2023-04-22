Solana price provides the best buying opportunity before SOL explodes to $40

- Solana price provides an opportunity to accumulate after breaking out of a massive multi-month inverse head-and-shoulders setup.
- This technical formation forecasts a 70% ascent from the point of breakout.
- A three-day candlestick close below $18.68 will invalidate the bullish thesis for SOL.
Solana price is ready for bullish weeks, but Bitcoin’s recent slack has affected the breakout move. Depending on how Bitcoin price reacts next week, things could improve drastically for SOL holders.
Read more: Solana price breaches multi-month bullish pattern, forecasts $40 SOL
Solana price awaits a signal to restart its ascent
Solana price set up an inverse head-and-shoulders setup between May 15, 2022, and April 11, 2023. This bottom reversal pattern contains three distinctive swing lows. The central valley or trough is named the head, and the troughs on either side of the head are referred to as shoulders. Hence the namesake inverse head-and-shoulders.
Additionally, connecting the peaks of these swing lows shows a declining resistance known as a neckline and serves as a confirmation level for a breakout from this pattern.
Between April 10 and 13, Solana price witnessed a massive spike in buying pressure that resulted in a 22% ascent that breached this setup, providing a confirmation of a breakout. The inverse head-and-shoulder technical formation forecasts a 71.09% upswing to $37.21, obtained by adding the distance between the right shoulder’s peak and the head’s lowest point.
Additionally, due to the ongoing circumstances, SOL has retraced 18% from the local top, providing sidelined buyers an opportunity to accumulate before this uptrend kick-starts.
SOL/USDT 3-day chart
While the outlook for Solana price is extremely bullish, investors need to be careful since Bitcoin price is freefalling. If the BTC selling pressure does not stop, it could be jeopardous for altcoins. In such a case, a three-day candlestick close below $18.68 will invalidate the bullish thesis for SOL.
If the selling pressure on altcoins fails to cease, Solana price could slide 20% to tag the next support level at $14.95.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
BTC loses directional bias, leaving holders guessing its next move
Bitcoin price shows a bearish breaker setup on the weekly timeframe, suggesting that buyers need to be cautious. This signal is ambiguous since it does not accurately predict a reversal just yet. Therefore, a continuation of the ongoing 2023 BTC rally is still possible.
Sushiswap price under siege of bearish coup with 20% implosion at risk
Sushiswap (SUSHI) price is seeing traders run for the hills on Friday as Bitcoin is sliding further away sub-$30,000 as the recovery rally is losing steam. To make matters worse, this altcoin season looks to be one of the worst seasons in terms of performance.
Axie Infinity price wavers as investors wait out the $175 million token unlock
AXS price has wobbled ahead of the upcoming token unlock event scheduled for April 23, causing the token to drop by a significant margin while it gives traders a chance to buy the dip.
Hedera Hashgraph price flirts with 10% drop on Friday
Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) price has seen sentiment changing overnight on Wednesday with a sharp drop in price valuation. Since then, bulls have not been able to claw back ground from bears in an attempt to pare back any losses.
Bitcoin: BTC loses directional bias, leaving holders guessing its next move
Bitcoin price shows a bearish breaker setup on the weekly timeframe, suggesting that buyers need to be cautious. This signal is ambiguous since it does not accurately predict a reversal just yet.