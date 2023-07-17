Whales are secretly accumulating these two DeFi coins: LINK, UNI

- UNI, LINK whales holding between 10K and 1 million tokens are on an accumulation spree.
- LINK supply on exchanges declined, which is bullish.
- UNI price rallied overnight, yielding nearly 6% gain for holders.
Large wallet investors on the crypto network are quietly accumulating large volumes of DeFi tokens Chainlink (LINK) and Uniswap (UNI). On-chain metrics for LINK are bullish and largely unchanged for UNI.
FXStreet has extensively covered DeFi tokens that offer opportunities for traders:
- Top 3 Decentralized Finance (DeFi) cryptocurrencies ready for breakout rally: LDO, UNI, AAVE
- Why Ethereum’s EIP-4844 could kickstart bull run for Optimism (OP), Arbitrum (ARB), Polygon (MATIC)
- Top 3 cryptocurrencies to focus on in July 2023 and their targets: SOL, OP, COMP
Whales engage in LINK, UNI accumulation
Based on data from crypto intelligence tracker Santiment, UNI and LINK whales in two segments, holding between 10K to 100K and from 100K to 1 million tokens have consistently accumulated the cryptos.
Uniswap whale accumulation (10K to 100K, 100K to 1 million tokens)
Chainlink whale accumulation (10K to 100K tokens)
Whale accumulation is typically considered a bullish sign for altcoins, as tokens of the asset get pulled out of circulation. It reduces the selling pressure on the asset and indicates potential for a price rally.
As seen in the Santiment charts above, accumulation by whales is followed by a price rally. In April 2023, whales in the 10K to 100K segment accumulated LINK, and the price rallied to $8.79 within a week.
UNI price displayed similar behavior in April 2023.
Catalysts drive UNI, LINK price higher
On-chain metrics like trade volume and daily active addresses climbed for both UNI and LINK over the past week. These metrics are indicative of the adoption and utility of these tokens among traders.
These metrics and the rising activity in Uniswap and Chainlink are the likely catalysts for the DeFi token’s rally.
Based on data from Binance, UNI price yielded a 5.37% gain for holders over the past 24-hours, but LINK wiped out gains from the weekend. At the time of writing, UNI is trading at $6.06 and LINK at $6.67 on Binance, respectively.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Decentralized Finance (DeFi) cryptocurrencies ready for breakout rally: LDO, UNI, AAVE
LDO, UNI and AAVE prices have all breached key levels on the daily timeframe, suggesting a rally around the corner. The US SEC suffered a minor setback against Ripple after the judge announced that XRP is not a security under certain circumstances.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE likely to rally 25% above this level
Dogecoin price has been consolidating below the $0.0712 to $0.108 range for nearly 40 days. The Awesome Oscillator has flipped above the zero line, and Relative Strength Index (RSI) has also moved above the mean level at 50.
SEC vs. Ripple update: Former SEC official explains why Ripple’s win could be overturned
Cryptocurrency markets were taken by storm when the longstanding lawsuit between the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple saw a partial conclusion. But a large portion of the investors seem to be forgetting the other half of the SEC vs. Ripple case, which could prove costly for Ripple.
Top 3 cryptocurrencies to focus on in July 2023 and their targets: SOL, OP, COMP
Ripple’s win against the US Securities and Exchange Commission caused a short-term spike in bullish momentum, which was soon followed by profit-taking, causing cryptocurrencies to pull back. But the partial win that Ripple scored could have long-term ramifications.
Bitcoin: Can XRP’s win take BTC to $40,000?
Bitcoin (BTC) price got a respite from sideways trading after the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) vs. Ripple lawsuit reached a conclusion, for now. The announcement caused Ripple (XRP) price to double in a few hours, causing other altcoins to also rally from the hype.