Top 3 cryptocurrencies to focus on in July 2023 and their targets: SOL, OP, COMP

- Ripple’s partial victory against the SEC could be the catalyst that kickstarts a new-found rally for altcoins.
- Layer 1 tokens like Solana and Compound could see interest among investors, as will MATIC and other Layer 2 tokens.
- Investors are likely to see their portfolio grow if they stick to the buy-and-hold strategy as opposed to risk leverage trading.
Ripple’s win against the United States (US) Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) caused a short-term spike in bullish momentum, which was soon followed by profit-taking, causing cryptocurrencies to pull back. But the partial win that Ripple scored could have long-term ramifications and could catalyze a larger move by the end of the weekend.
Read more:
DeFi and Layer 2 cryptocurrencies could be next to run
As explained above, the capital inflow that caused XRP and other altcoins to pump and the subsequent profits realized from the rally will be looking to head elsewhere. Observing the cryptocurrencies that are pumping could give a clue as to what is next.
Currently, the Compound platform’s COMP token is seeing a spike in buying pressure. A popular Twitter user with the screen name Hsaka tweeted that this rally could be the start of a bull rally for the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) sector.
The coin that catalyzed DeFi summer with its liquidity mining program is now trying to frontrun the prophesied end of the 3 year DeFi bear market.— Hsaka (@HsakaTrades) July 15, 2023
Time is a flat circle. pic.twitter.com/gWa7KhkIfk
Likewise, as Ethereum’s Improvement Proposal (EIP) 4844 picks up steam, Layer 2 tokens could also see a similar influx of capital, causing a massive run-up..
Here is a quick look at COMP price, OP price and MATIC price and important levels to watch for each altcoin.
COMP/USDT 1-day chart
OP/USDT 1-day chart
MATIC/USDT 1-day chart
With the way things are on the lower timeframe, investors need to be patient and wait for a pullback over the course of next week(s) for a better level to accumulate. The attached chart can be monitored for key take-profit levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Can XRP’s win take BTC to $40,000?
Bitcoin price got a respite from sideways trading after the US SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit reached a conclusion, for now. The announcement caused Ripple price to double in a few hours, causing other altcoins to also rally from the hype.
Arbitrum unlocks Layer 3 chains as Ethereum Layer 2 wars intensify
Arbitrum and Optimism have long competed for dominance in the Ethereum Layer 2 ecosystem. With Offchain Lab’s release of Arbitrum Orbit, a toolkit for the development of Layer 3 chains, ARB ecosystem expects higher dominance and a large market share in the future.
Ripple win in landmark SEC case likely puts XRP and crypto market in jeopardy for these reasons
Ripple's win in the SEC lawsuit has already drawn criticism from the crypto community. Experts speculate that Ripple’s status as a non-security gives XRP and its founders a free pass to dump their token holdings.
Coinbase-SEC lawsuit unrelated to XRP non-security ruling, executives drop COIN stock like hot cakes
The SEC vs Ripple lawsuit outcome fueled a bullish sentiment in the crypto community. Experts are arguing that Coinbase is likely to land a win as the regulator’s argument against the platform’s sale of unregistered securities.
Bitcoin: Can XRP’s win take BTC to $40,000?
Bitcoin (BTC) price got a respite from sideways trading after the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) vs. Ripple lawsuit reached a conclusion, for now. The announcement caused Ripple (XRP) price to double in a few hours, causing other altcoins to also rally from the hype.