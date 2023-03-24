Weekly Recap: Crypto survives Fed’s rate hike, Ripple holders turn bullish, Binance pulls plug on spot trading

Share:

Bitcoin and Ethereum prices stayed in the green post the US Federal Reserve’s 25 basis point interest rate hike.

Ripple whales anticipate the payment giant’s win against the US financial regulator Securities and Exchange Commission.

Binance suspended its spot trading citing issues with the platform’s matching engine, according to Changpeng Zhao.

Bitcoin and Ethereum prices nosedived immediately in response to the Federal Reserve’s rate hike before making a recovery. The two large assets by market capitalization are back in the green after the short-lived correction. This fueled a bullish sentiment among altcoin holders.

XRP token holders anticipate the cross-border payment settlement firm’s win against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Earlier today, crypto exchange Binance suspended its spot trading and cited technical issues.

Bitcoin and Ethereum price reaction to the US Fed’s rate hike

Two largest assets by capitalization in the crypto ecosystem recovered from the initial knee-jerk reaction of investors to the US Federal Reserve’s 25 basis point hike. Sell signals started emerging in the Bitcoin price chart, leaving holders confused whether to shed their BTC holdings or hold the asset for another leg up.

Altcoin holders yielded gains as focus shifted to Ethereum Layer 2 and alternative cryptocurrencies.

Ripple whales predict payment giant’s win against US SEC

Ripple network’s large wallet investors continued their accumulation of the altcoin, since March 7. Scooping up XRP tokens in anticipating of Ripple’s win against the SEC, whales turned bullish earlier this week.

Biggest story of the week: Binance suspended spot trading on its exchange

The largest crypto exchange in the world by trade volume cited issues with its matching engine as the reason for halting spot trading on its platform. The exchange’s announcement triggered Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt (FUD) among crypto market participants and Bitcoin, Ethereum prices declined in response to the news.

