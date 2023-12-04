Bitcoin price hit $40,000 over the weekend as investors anticipate a spot BTC ETF approval in January. Bitcoin trades around $42,000 and shows no signs of stopping. This publication will focus on two things:
- What to expect this week.
- The outlook for Bitcoin and if the fourth cycle is any different.
Altcoin sectors to focus this week
Monday, December 4:
- BNB Greenfield Upgrade
- BITTREX End of Service
- OSMO Co-Founder Teased Significant Announcement
Tuesday, December 5:
- PSTAKE 600k ATOM Governance Ends
- APE LOTM Season 2 Ends
- AR Hardfork
- LSK V4 Mainnet
- COINBASE POLY Delisting
- GTA 6 First Trailer Revealed (Gaming tokens might rally - MANA, ENJ, APE, AXS etc)
Wednesday, December 6:
- Aptos and READYgg Game Release
- SCRT Proposal To Reduce Inflation From 15% To 9%
- CGPT Launch of Cross-Chain Swap Aggregator (AI coin trend - AGIX, RNDR, FET)
- ZEN V.4.11 Upgrade (privacy coins focussed: XMR, SCRT)
- FET Demo Showcasing at AI Summit NY From Dec 6-7
- DOGE birthday (December 6, 2013)
Thursday, December 7:
- MATIC Polygon Connect
- LINK Staking V0.2 Early Access
- COINBASE Perp listing of MATIC & BCH
- KAVA Kava 15 Mainnet
- US NFP Preview
Friday, December 8:
- BLOCKFI Debt Proof Submission
- SUSHI End of V3 Rewards Program
- US Unemployment Numbers & NFP (13:30 GMT) Reaction
- ENJ NFT & Token Migration
Sunday, December 10:
- zkSync Phase 2 Out of 4, 40% Token Burn
Gaming Sector
With the launch of the GTA 6 trailer on December 6, many gaming token altcoins have already jumped the gun and triggered a rally over the weekend. This week, ApeCoin’s APE, Enjin Coin’s ENJ, and Axie Infinity’s AXS tokens are three cryptos to watch.
Two wildcard gaming tokens that could make a lot of noise are Illuvium’s ILV token – which recently launched on Epic Games – and Aptos’ APT token, with the collaboration between Readygg and Aptos Labs.
Read more: Three gaming crypto tokens to have in your watchlist as GTA 6 trailer looms: AXS, MANA and ENJ
Honorary mentions
Dogecoin (DOGE) was launched on December 6, 2013, which makes it the tenth birthday of the dog-themed crypto. Additionally, the upcoming launch of the DOGE-1 moon mission will also increase the chances of investors speculating on the price of Dogecoin.
Read more: Dogecoin breaks key $0.088 barrier ahead of tenth birthday, 87% DOGE holders at profit
Binance Coin (BNB) has been on traders’ watchlist after Changpeng Zhao (CZ), the founder of Binance, stepped down as its CEO. Despite this massive event, the altcoin did not crash. With the upcoming Pampas upgrade to the Greenfield Mainnet chances of a volatile trading atmosphere for BNB are high.
Read more: Binance trading volume hits April high despite CZ’s exit
Newly listed coins like Celestia (TIA), Ordi (ORDI), Meme (MEME), Pyth Network (PYTH) and Sei Network (SEI) are likely to have a high trading volume and hence high volatility due to the freshness of these coins among traders.
Bitcoin ETF propels BTC to $40,000
The logarithmic regression curve chart for Bitcoin price shows three key bands – the green, blue, white and red bands. As seen in the chart, the green bands and lower are where cycle bottoms are formed, and long-term investors accumulate. Blue bands show the transition of a bottom/accumulation to an attempt at a bull run. Often, there are rejections that send BTC back to the lower bands. A transition from blue to white and red bands confirms the start of a bull run and potential top formations.
In 2017, there were two 40% corrections when transitioning from green to blue and blue to white. In 2019, when BTC attempted a bull rally, it faced two 20% corrections. In the fifth cycle, there were two near-20% corrections at the green and blue band intersections.
Currently, BTC trades at $42,000 and is knocking on the intersection between blue and white. If the current rally is similar to the 2019 price action, then a blow-off will be the sell signal. But if the market outlook is different this time due to the approval of the Bitcoin ETF, then a continuation of the run-up is to be expected.
In such a case, the next logarithmic band is present at $71,824.97, which would be an all-time high for Bitcoin price.
BTC/USDT 1-week chart
On the other hand, if there is a rejection at around the $42,000 level, a 20% correction could send BTC down to $33,600, which is a great place to form a higher low for a further ascent. The $35,000 to $32,200 range is a good place to accumulate BTC.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Solana price eyes $70 as founder Anatoly Yakovenko bins narrative that SOL is an Ethereum killer
Solana founder Anatoly Yakovenko has urged his followers not to bring back the narrative that played during the past cycle, putting SOL against Ethereum, saying, “It is lame.”
Bitcoin price could revisit $45,000 according to crypto analyst
Bitcoin price crossed the $41,000 mark on Binance, in its ongoing uptrend. BTC price rally is likely driven by the anticipation of Spot Bitcoin ETF approval. There are more catalysts driving BTC price gains in the current cycle.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA risks a 10% correction unless this happens
Cardano (ADA) price is up almost 65% since October 18, when the broader market turned bullish. The run has been steadfast for ADA but could have reached its peak as the altcoin tests a crucial supply barrier, stretching from $0.3998 to $0.4099.
Pepe price pushes to complete a double bottom pattern with 30% gains likely to follow
Pepe coin (PEPE) price is trading with a bullish inclination, recording a steady sequence of higher highs since the close of November. If the trajectory sustains, the frog-themed meme coin could soon activate a double bottom pattern with a 30% target objective.
Analyzing potential $30k corrections ahead of BTC ETF approval
Bitcoin has slowed down its 2023 bull rally as it approaches the $37,000 level. After three weeks of consolidating around this level, BTC shows no directional bias whatsoever. Some investors speculate this could be an upward-sloping accumulation that leads to a $40,000 rally.