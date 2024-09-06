Three hackers deposited 17,800 ETH worth $42.7 million into Tornado Cash this week.

These hackers have exploited the Penpie platform, Wazir X, and Bo Shen.

Penpie’s hacker hunt offers up to 10% of recovered funds as a bounty.

Three different hackers responsible for the exploit of crypto assets worth millions of dollars from crypto exchange WazirX, DeFi protocol Penpie, and Founder of Fenbushi Capital Bo Shen are using Tornado Cash to move part of the stolen funds. According to data from Lookonchain, the three hackers have deposited 17,800 Ethereum (ETH) worth $42.7 million into the platform this week.

Hackers move stolen funds

Penpie, a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol built on Pendle, was hacked on Tuesday, resulting in the theft of 11,113.6 ETH worth $27.34 million. On Thursday, Penpie exploiter deposited 9,600 ETH valued at $23 million to a crypto mixer platform, Tornado Cash.

Tornado Cash mixes cryptocurrency funds that could be recognized or tainted with other funds to obscure the path to the fund’s original source.

At the same time, the WazirX exploiter also deposited 7,200 ETH worth $17.3 million to Tornado Cash out of the $230 million in user assets stolen from the Indian crypto exchange.

Moreover, the hacker who stole $42 million from Bo Shen, the founder of Fenbushi Capital, in November 2022 also deposited 1,000 ETH worth $2.4 million to Torando Cash on Wednesday, according to Lookonchain.

Penpie announced on Friday a bounty of up to 10% of the recovered funds on its Twitter handle for any individual or group that provides credible information that leads to identifying the exploiter and recovering the stolen funds.

Following the recent Penpie hack, we are announcing a bounty of up to 10% of recovered funds for any individual or group that provides credible information leading to the identification of the exploiter and recovery of the stolen funds.



Amid the current moves of stolen funds, another hacker who stole $197 million in funds from Euler Finance in March 2023 but later returned them, has sent a message to the Penpie hacker.

“Good job, bro. I didn’t see a hack like this for a while. I’m happy you kept all the money and didn’t let these bastards get back one dollar of what you took. You won; they lost. Good job”