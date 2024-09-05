Zürcher Kantonalbank announces partnership with Crypto Finance to offer crypto asset services to its clients.

The collaboration will enable clients to trade Bitcoin and Ether through ZKB’s existing Mobile App, eBanking, and other platforms.

This partnership represents a major milestone in advancing the broader acceptance of cryptocurrencies in Switzerland.

ZKB Partners with Crypto Finance

Crypto Finance AG, a FINMA (Financial Market Supervisory Authority)- regulated provider of institutional trading, custody, and staking for digital assets, announced a partnership with Zürcher Kantonalbank (ZKB), which has selected it as its partner for crypto asset brokerage services. The collaboration will enable clients to trade Bitcoin and Ether through ZKB’s existing Mobile App, eBanking, and other platforms.

The new crypto offering from Switzerland’s largest cantonal bank was launched on Wednesday and is intended primarily for retail clients and third-party banks.

“Our newly launched offering in the field of cryptocurrencies offers a high level of security and allows the integration of other currencies and applications,” says Alexandra Scriba, Head of Institutional Clients & Multinationals at Zürcher Kantonalbank.

In addition to granting ZKB clients access to crypto assets, the collaboration highlights the increasing integration of digital assets into traditional finance. It underscores Switzerland’s expanding role as a leading digital asset and financial technology hub.

“We are very proud to support Switzerland’s largest Kantonalbank in the launch of their crypto offering. This is a further important milestone for the broad acceptance of crypto in Switzerland,” said Stijn Vander Straeten, CEO of Crypto Finance AG, in a blog post.