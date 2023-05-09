A proposal by the United States securities regulator to tighten rules around crypto custody has been met with opposition from at least two proponents of the industry, according to recently filed letters.
On May 8 — the deadline for comments on the proposal — crypto industry advocacy body Blockchain Association filed its letter to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) criticizing its proposal to amend its custody rule.
Three days earlier, a similar letter was sent by Web3 venture capital fund Andreessen Horowitz (a16z).
Marisa Tashman Coppel, a policy lawyer at the association, tweeted on May 8 that the rule would “drastically curtail investment in digital assets” and claimed that in its current form, the rule is “unlawful.”
1/ Today, @BlockchainAssn filed a comment letter to the SEC’s proposed custody rule. With recommendations, we explain how the rule would drastically curtail investment in digital assets and why finalizing the rule in its current form would be unlawful.https://t.co/zRrPkdiWn9— Marisa Tashman Coppel (@MTCoppel) May 8, 2023
The same day, a16z general counsel Miles Jennings tweeted its letter, saying the firm “did not mince words” and called the SEC proposal a “misguided and transparent attempt to wage war on crypto.”
In its letter, the Blockchain Association provided over a dozen separate arguments to rebuff the SEC. Among other claims, it said the rule exceeds the SEC’s authority, would inhibit advisers from transacting with crypto exchanges and would leave investors’ assets at more risk.
A16z detailed similar arguments in its letter but focused more on its effects on registered investment advisers, namely that advisors would be prevented from using crypto and the rules could violate the duty of care the SEC requires of such firms.
It called the prohibition against advisors being able to trade crypto on centralized exchanges “illegal, unworkable and dangerous.”
Yet to be approved by the SEC, the February proposal would apply more stringent rules on investment advisers in the custody of assets, inclusive of crypto.
Firms would need to properly segregate assets and custodians will be required to have annual audits from public accountants among a raft of other transparency measures.
Gensler has specifically taken aim at crypto exchanges with the rule, and said some crypto trading platforms offering custody services are not actual “qualified custodians.”
The proposal even saw pushback from within the SEC. Commissioner Hester Pierce questioned the rule’s “workability and breadth” and its seeming targeting of crypto and crypto-related companies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bittrex files for Chapter 11 protection amid US regulatory clampdown; why this could spell doom for Binance.US
Bittrex exchange has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware, US, amid a burgeoning creditors list with court filings reporting estimated liabilities and assets aggregating between $0.5 to 1 billion.
Dogecoin price dips by nearly 9% in 24 hours as corrections continue due to overvaluation
Dogecoin price, after showing signs of some potential recovery, failed to chart gains and ended up falling to a five-week low. The investors interestingly already had it coming as signals of the same could be observed for nearly a month now.
Ripple price could drop an additional 10% amid bearish assertions from Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson
Ripple (XRP) price remains bearish after breaking from a horizontal consolidation. The overall bearishness is attributed to the broader crypto market gloom and the pending case between Ripple and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stacks price new uptick has everything to do with Bitcoin network’s recent backlog, 50% rise underway?
Stacks (STX) price is bullish despite most players in the crypto arena recording losses. The fresh uptick is attributed to the recent debacle on the Bitcoin backlog, where the Binance exchange reported congestion on the TC network.
Bitcoin: BTC pauses 2023 rally, big picture remains bullish
Bitcoin (BTC) price has remained flat as it encountered the weekly resistance via a bearish breaker area. Despite multiple rejections on the daily and the four-hour timeframes, BTC bears have not been able to take control of the price action.