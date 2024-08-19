Vitalik Buterin moved 400 Ether from his wallet to a new address early on Monday.

Ethereum founder transferred 1 ETH to crypto mixer Railgun, Buterin is likely to mix the remaining Ether for privacy protection.

Ethereum spot ETFs had a new outflow of $14.16 million last week, signaling lack of institutional demand for the asset.

ETH hovers around $2,600 on August 19.

Vitalik Buterin, co-creator of Ethereum, the largest altcoin in the crypto ecosystem, moved ETH to a crypto mixer, early on Monday. The mixer is known to effectively prevent malicious actors and protect user privacy.

Buterin mover over $1.06 million in Ether to a new wallet address per data from an on-chain tracker. The transfer comes at a time when ETH is reeling from the crypto crash of early August.

Data from Arkham Intelligence, an on-chain crypto tracker shows that Vitalik Buterin transferred 400 Ether, worth about $1.06 million to a new wallet address, 0x18…F10E. Buterin moved 1 ETH to Railgun, a crypto mixer for professional traders and DeFi users.

The smart contract protocol adds privacy protection to crypto transactions.

Buterin’s transfer comes at a time when Ethereum is struggling to recover from the crypto market correction. ETH hovers under key support at $2,750 as institutional capital leaves Spot Ethereum ETFs.

Vitalik Buterin’s new wallet

Data from Sosovalue shows that Spot Ethereum ETFs had a net outflow in the week of August 12 to 16, with $14.16 million leaving the investment product. Grayscale ETF’s ETHE had a new outflow of $118 million, while BlackRock and Fidelity’s Spot Ethereum ETFs garnered $76.35 million and $25.79 million in inflows respectively.

As institutional capital inflow to the investment product dwindles, it is likely that demand for Ether is drying up among institutions.

Ethereum trades at $2,632 at the time of writing.